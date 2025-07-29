Register now for Small Business Week

Release date: 29/07/25

Registrations are now open to attend this year’s Small Business Week taking place from 22 September to 26 September 2025.

A key initiative under the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Small Business Strategy, Small Business Week kicks off with a free welcome event and expo, with information about government services supporting small business owners, at Adelaide Oval on Monday 22 September.

This event features a keynote address by one of Australia’s leading social commentators, demographer Bernard Salt AM, followed by a panel of inspiring small business owners including Nick Palousis of 2XE, Tyson Gunderson of Bureau Booths, Brandon Reynolds from The Yoghurt Shop, Alison Milisits from Vili’s Family Bakery and Rebecca Wessells of Ochre Dawn.

The theme of the week is building capability with in-person events focused on mentoring sessions, networking opportunities and masterclasses covering our Women in Business program, the digital environment, cyber resilience and growing a successful team.

Businesses in regional South Australia will also be able to take part with events hosted in the regions, as well as a series of online content including exporting, commercial leasing, tax management and looking after your mental health.

Small Business Week is an initiative of the Malinauskas Government and is being delivered by the Office for Small and Family Business, the Small Business Commission SA, the Industry Advocate and the Consumer and Business Services Commissioner,

This month marks two years since the launch of the State Government’s Small Business Strategy, a landmark plan that has supported more than 14,200 business owners across a range of programs and initiatives, including:

Women in Business Program – 3,966 participants

Small Business Fundamentals Program – 5,425 participants

Mental Health and Wellbeing Program – 4,474 participants

Small Business Sustainability Support Program – 154 participants

Cyber Uplift Step Program – 96 participants

Australian Centre for Business Growth – 164 participants

Register for Small Business Week events at business.sa.gov.au/week

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government’s Small Business Strategy has supported more than 14,200 businesses over the past two years.

I am absolutely committed to supporting the state’s small and family businesses with practical and meaningful support that helps them adjust to an ever-changing business environment at low or no cost.

Small Business Week is a perfect opportunity for small business owners to take some time out of their business to work on it for the future.

As we mark this two-year milestone, we celebrate not just the success of our strategy, but the determination and innovation of our state’s small business owners.

Attributable to Holly Stratton, Founder of A Taste of the Hills Festival

Sometimes you need to receive support, guidance and help from people that have more experience.

I chose to partake in the Women in Business program because I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to try out mentorship in areas where I really needed some guidance for improving my business.

It helped me significantly with marketing and advertising for my event and business. They helped me increase my online presence from 600 to 6000 followers on Instagram and with my Meta business suite ads to be able to gain more reach specific to attendees I was trying to target.