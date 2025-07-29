Cosmetique launches franchise program: Surge in growth led by insiders and experts

Dr Vivek Eranki, CEO of Cosmetique, leads the brand’s national franchise expansion. Inside Cosmetique’s Joondalup clinic, showcasing a calm, professional treatment space.

Cosmetique launches national franchise program, offering nurses a low-cost path to ownership in Australia’s booming $1B cosmetic industry.

Our own people, those who know the brand best, are leading the charge into franchise ownership. They've seen the numbers and understand the opportunity.” — Dr Vivek Eranki, CEO of Cosmetique

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia's most trusted name in non-surgical cosmetic treatments, Cosmetique, has officially launched its national franchise program, marking a powerful new chapter in the brand's rapid growth and redefining what's possible in Australia's booming $1 billion cosmetic and aesthetic industry.With 18 clinics currently operating across the country, Cosmetique will reach 20 clinics in the next few weeks and is on track to open 30 by the end of 2025. This growth includes a mix of brand-new clinics and successful corporate locations transitioning to franchise ownership.Backed by proven clinical excellence, audited profitability, the nation's first ever injectables clinic accreditation in its sector and strong internal demand, Cosmetique is set to become the dominant national franchise player in the cosmetic medical space.From clinic room to business owner: Cosmetique staff lead the franchise chargeIn a major vote of confidence, a significant number of Cosmetique's new franchise partners are existing staff members. Nurses and clinic professionals are stepping into ownership roles after witnessing the strength of the brand, systems and business performance firsthand."This level of internal uptake speaks volumes," Cosmetique, CEO, Dr Vivek Eranki said."Our own people, those who know the brand best, are leading the charge into franchise ownership. They've seen the numbers, experienced the culture and understand the opportunity."New clinic openings driving national momentumIn addition to the existing 18 clinics, Cosmetique has recently launched new locations in Applecross WA and Penrith, NSW. New clinics are also set to open in Osborne Park WA, Baldivis, WA, two in Victoria and one more in New South Wales over the coming months."Each clinic is opening profitably, with many sites achieving strong returns in their very first month. This success is driven by Cosmetique's turnkey systems, robust operational support and strong brand equity," Dr Eranki added.Built for success with Australia's first nationally accredited cosmetic franchiseCosmetique recently became the first cosmetic clinic in Australia to receive accreditation against the National Safety and Quality Primary Community Healthcare Standards. This achievement sets a new benchmark for clinical safety, governance and patient care in the sector."We've combined clinical credibility with commercial performance," Dr Eranki said."Our franchise program offers a highly accessible entry point, backed by accreditation, technology, marketing and real-world profit results."Franchise model designed for profit and purposeCosmetique's franchise model is built for accessibility, scale and strong financial outcomes. Entry into the brand begins with a franchise fee of just $10,000, with fit-out options starting from $5,000 for a suite in a medical specialist centre and from $40,000 for flagship retail clinics in high-demand areas such as Subiaco, Perth or Bowen Hills, Brisbane.Clinics operating a single treatment room six days a week can generate up to $2.3 million in annual revenue. Current locations are achieving audited profits of approximately $450,000 per year.All treatments offered by Cosmetique are lower risk and reversible. Franchise partners are required to undergo stringent internal and external nurse training, ensuring clinical safety and consistency across the network.A fully digitised system and end-to-end business support"Franchisees have access to Cosmetique's proprietary system, providing high visibility over all business operations, data and performance," Dr Eranki said."They also benefit from full-service support, including regulatory compliance, operational coaching, clinical systems and done-for-you creative marketing content and social media management."All Cosmetique clinics have opened profitably to date. Our goal is to ensure every franchise partner is supported to reach profitability quickly and sustainably."A new path for nurses ready to take controlCosmetique is attracting a new wave of talented nurses and health professionals who are ready to leave the public health system behind and own their future. Based on current figures, franchise partners are projected to net around $200,000 annually."This is a chance for highly skilled clinicians to take control of their future, run their own business and do it within a brand that values quality, safety and success," Dr Eranki said."Franchise enquiries are coming not only from own people, but from experienced health care professionals who want to stay in the sector but at their own pace with flexibility and on their own terms."Expressions of interest now openCosmetique is now accepting expressions of interest from prospective franchisees nationwide. With a low barrier to entry, high-growth projections and a fully accredited brand behind them, franchisees have a unique opportunity to thrive in one of the country's most in-demand industries.About Dr ErankiDr Vivek Eranki is the CEO of Cosmetique. He holds qualifications in governance, finance, management and medicine and has an extensive track record as a CEO in the Health, Wellness and Personal Services industry. He has founded, scaled, and exited ventures across various sectors, including Allied Health, Occupational Health, General and Specialist Healthcare.Website: https://vivekeranki.com Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vivekeranki Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/vivekeranki Instagram: @vivekerankiAbout CosmetiqueCosmetique is Australia's First Accredited Cosmetic Clinic. With locations in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales, they are home to some of Australasia's most skilled and experienced injectors. They are passionate about providing everyday Australians with exceptional cosmetic medical services to enhance their confidence and allow them to feel the way they deserve. Above all, they abide by the principles of professionalism and utmost care to ensure their patients experience the highest quality service and outcomes. Their most sought-after treatments include lip fillers, dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmetiqueaus Instagram: @cosmetique.auTikTok @cosmetique.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.