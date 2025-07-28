Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robbery Attempt

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who attempted to rob a citizen in Northwest.

 

On Wednesday, June 11th, 2025, Third District officers responded to the 700 block of Florida Avenue Northwest for reports of a robbery attempt. Officers discovered that the victim was approached by three juvenile males who demanded money from the victim. One of the males insinuated he had a weapon in his pocket. The suspect threatened the victim, but the victim was able to escape unharmed. The suspects fled without obtaining any property.

 

On Thursday, July 24th, 2025, members of the Third District Crime Suppression Team located and arrested a 13-year-old Male of Northwest, pursuant to a D.C Superior Court Custody Order, who was charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.

 

 

CCN: 25087580

###

