Medical Marketing Whiz Aligns with Women in Aesthetics Leadership Conference 2025 to Champion Female Leadership

At Medical Marketing Whiz, our mission has always been to empower women in business, and WALC is a powerful extension of that mission." — Lori Werner, Founder Medical Marketing Whiz

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , a nationally recognized marketing agency specializing in women’s health and aesthetic practices and AmSpa Platinum Vendor, has announced its support for the Women in Aesthetics Leadership Conference (WALC), taking place October 3–5, 2025, at the luxurious Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.WALC 2025 offers a distinctive leadership experience tailored for women driving innovation in the aesthetics industry. Unlike traditional conferences, WALC combines high-level executive insights with wellness-focused activities, personal development, and curated networking opportunities designed to inspire and empower.A Transformational Leadership RetreatAttendees can expect a one-of-a-kind agenda that integrates strategy with self-care and connection. Key features of the event include:Keynote: “Becoming Unstoppable” with Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics, sharing insights on resilience, mindset, and personal power.Workshops and Panels led by top industry voices such as Erika Barry, NP-C, Shelby Miller, DNP-C, and Kiiyonna Jones, FNP-C, covering topics from ambition and authenticity to the practical use of AI in leadership.Mindfulness and Movement, including yoga-tai chi fusion (Yo-Chi), Nature’s Gym, and coaching sessions with experts like Tessa Todd Morgan and Cy Wakeman.Connection-Based Experiences, such as ocean kayaking, archery, and a “Picnic Under the Stars” networking event.A signature highlight of the weekend is the Distinguished Women Honors Dinner, celebrating female leaders who are making meaningful contributions to the field of aesthetics.Commitment to Female LeadershipMedical Marketing Whiz is proud to support initiatives that elevate and recognize women in medicine and aesthetics. Through its involvement in WALC, the company continues its mission to foster innovation, authenticity, and leadership in a field where women play a pivotal role.“As a woman business owner, I know firsthand how important it is for women to come together, lift each other up, and create space for real conversations. We’re not just running companies—we’re also managing homes, raising families, and showing up in a hundred other ways every day. That’s why events like WALC are so important. They give us the opportunity to connect with like-minded women, share ideas, support one another through the struggles, and celebrate the wins. At Medical Marketing Whiz, our mission has always been to empower women in business, and WALC is a powerful extension of that mission," said Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing WhizEvent Details:Dates: October 3–5, 2025Location: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CAWebsite: https://experiencewalc.com/?utm_source=mmw&utm_medium=release&utm_campaign=walc WALC Promo Code: Use code WhizWALC to save 25% offPromo code valid for inclusive registration until Sept 11, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST or standard registration until October 3, 2025 at 11:59 PM PST. Promo code only applies to the primary registrant and cannot be combined with any additional offers.

