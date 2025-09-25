Boston Urogyn Expands Services with Advanced Aesthetic Treatments

Boston Urogyn is constantly looking to address unmet needs with the most advanced and effective technologies, which have only recently become available.” — Dr. Neeraj Kohli

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning October 1, 2025, Boston Urogyn is proud to announce the expansion of its services with a new suite of innovative aesthetic treatments. In addition to introducing the advanced Jett Plasma Medical device, the practice is also bringing in the versatile Candela Gentle Max Pro and Matrix Pro, offering patients a powerful combination of technologies designed to restore confidence, comfort, and overall well-being.The Jett Plasma Medical device offers safe and effective solutions for skin rejuvenation, vaginal rejuvenation, hair restoration using exosomes, and microneedling. Known for its precision and versatility, Jett Plasma delivers controlled energy that stimulates natural healing, regeneration, and collagen production, helping patients achieve youthful skin, improved comfort, and healthier hair growth with minimal downtime.The Candela Gentle Max Pro expands treatment options further, with advanced capabilities for laser hair removal, skin tightening, photofacials, and vascular lesion treatments. Together, these complementary modalities enable Boston Urogyn to create highly customized treatment plans tailored to each patient. By combining techniques and tailoring therapies to individual needs, the team delivers enhanced results that set the practice apart.To lead this new chapter, Boston Urogyn welcomes Patricia (Trish) Cregier, Owner & Founder of The North Shore Laser Center, LLC. With more than 20 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, Patricia brings both expertise and compassion to her work. She is committed to creating a supportive environment where every patient feels heard, cared for, and confident."We understand that aesthetic concerns often go deeper than the surface,” said Patricia Cregier. “My mission has always been to provide treatments that not only enhance appearance but also improve overall well-being. I am excited to bring these advanced therapies to Boston Urogyn and help patients embrace their best selves.”At Boston Urogyn, the philosophy goes beyond offering single treatments. By thinking outside the box and combining modalities, customizing care, and utilizing the most progressive equipment and products, the team ensures each patient receives a plan tailored to maximize results.New Services Now Available-Skin Rejuvenation – restore a youthful glow and firmness-Vaginal Rejuvenation – improve comfort and confidence-Hair Restoration with Exosomes – encourage healthy regrowth-Microneedling – refresh and renew skin’s texture-Laser Hair Removal – smooth, long-lasting results-Skin Tightening & Photofacial Treatments – enhance tone and radiance-Vascular Lesion Treatments – improve skin clarity and confidence"Aesthetic and rejuvenation procedures have long been a highly requested and most needed service for our patients of all ages," said Dr. Neeraj Kohli , Founder of Boston Urogyn. "Boston Urogyn is constantly looking to address unmet needs with the most advanced and effective technologies, which have only recently become available. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Patricia with her many years of experience and expertise to provide new and innovative techniques and technologies to our patients."About Boston UrogynBoston Urogyn is dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered care in urogynecology , women’s wellness, and now aesthetic rejuvenation. By combining medical expertise with the latest aesthetic technologies, the practice continues its mission of helping patients achieve optimal health, confidence, and a high quality of life.

