Bodyloom Wellness Presents 'Recharge & Renew' — An Evening of Beauty, Wellness, and Exclusive Event-Only Specials

Bodyloom Wellness Recharge & Renew Event

Bodyloom Wellness hosts Recharge & Renew Oct. 11, 4–7 p.m. in Frisco with specials, raffles, gifts, and refreshments.

We are committed to creating a space where guests feel valued and can explore advanced treatments that support both beauty and wellness.” — Khush Thanki, co-founder of Bodyloom Wellness

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodyloom Wellness will host Recharge & Renew, an evening dedicated to beauty, wellness, and client appreciation, on Wednesday, October 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Frisco location. The event will feature event-only pricing on a wide range of treatments, complimentary refreshments, raffles, and gifts.The first 20 RSVPs will receive a complimentary goodie bag, and attendees who book services during the event will receive a thank-you gift. Guests can also enjoy wellness shots, light refreshments, and raffle drawings throughout the evening for complimentary treatments and prizes.Event-Only SpecialsAttendees will have access to limited-time pricing and packages, including:Botox: 300 units at $8/unit, 200 units at $8.50/unit, 100 units at $9/unitDermal fillers: Buy two syringes, receive one free (a $550 value)RF microneedling and sublative treatments: Buy two, receive one free plus a complimentary Salmon DNA add-on (an $850 value)Sublime “Red Carpet Ready” treatment: Four sessions for $650 (a $1,000 value)Chemical peels: Buy four, receive a complimentary Glass Skin Facial (a $275 value)Wellness injections: Packages of four, eight, or 12 shotsIV therapy memberships: Event-only pricingRetail products: 5% off all purchases, 10% off with three or more, and 15% off with five or moreGift cards: Buy $100, redeem $120; buy $150, redeem $180; buy $200, redeem $250; buy $500, redeem $600.A Celebration of Clients“This event is about more than savings — it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy an evening of self-care, and discover everything Bodyloom Wellness has to offer,” said Khush Thanki, co-founder of Bodyloom Wellness. “We are committed to creating a space where guests feel valued and can explore advanced treatments that support both beauty and wellness.”Event InformationRecharge & RenewWednesday, October 11, 20234–7 p.m.Bodyloom Wellness, 255 Lebanon Rd., Suite 106, Frisco, TX 75036RSVPs are encouraged as space is limited.About Bodyloom WellnessBodyloom Wellness in Frisco, Texas, provides expert care in aesthetics, anti-aging, and wellness. The practice treats conditions including weight gain, diabetes, acne, wrinkles, skin laxity, sun damage, and low energy using advanced therapies such as BOTOX, fillers, RF microneedling, PRP/PRF, exosomes, stem cells, hydrodermabrasion, NAD+, skinny shots, and regenerative medicine.With personalized programs designed to improve healthspan, vitality, and appearance, Bodyloom Wellness helps clients restore confidence and well-being from the inside out. The practice serves patients throughout Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and the North Dallas area.

