Derby Barracks / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5003550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations - A East                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: July 4th, 2025 at approximately 1638 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence in North Troy, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault


ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, Vermont


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: Juvenile

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, Vermont


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On July 4th, 2025 the Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families began an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a juvenile.  During the investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Maria Chagnon (36) of North Troy with sexual assault.  Chagnon was arrested on July 28th, 2025 at her residence.  She was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and subsequently held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2025            

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Included


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Detective Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

 

