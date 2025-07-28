Derby Barracks / Sexual Assault
CASE#: 25A5003550
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations - A East
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 4th, 2025 at approximately 1638 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence in North Troy, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: Juvenile
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 4th, 2025 the Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families began an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a juvenile. During the investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Maria Chagnon (36) of North Troy with sexual assault. Chagnon was arrested on July 28th, 2025 at her residence. She was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and subsequently held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2025
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Included
