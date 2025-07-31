EMMY-WINNING CREATOR KENNETH JOHNSON RETURNS THIS AUGUST WITH A SPELLBINDING NEW NOVEL — 'THE FACE IN THE MIRROR'

The electrifying metaphysical thriller explores identity, immortality, and the true cost of power.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-winning creator Kenneth Johnson , bestselling author of The Man of Legends, and the groundbreaking force behind The Bionic Woman, The Incredible Hulk, Alien Nation, and the legendary sci-fi epic V, is back. This August, he’s delivering a character-driven story The Face in the Mirror, a metaphysical thriller that weaves together mystery, supernatural suspense, and philosophical depth in a page-turning tale that feels as timely as it is timeless.From the man who gave TV its most human superheroes and has been called the Rod Serling of this generation, now comes a novel that asks a terrifying question: “What if someone could steal your identity — not just your name or your body — but your very life?”Set in modern-day Manhattan but laced with echoes of the mystical Dark Ages, The Face in the Mirror follows Matt Shaw, a gifted but struggling NYU medical student whose life takes a dark and surreal turn when he accepts a full scholarship from a brilliant, frail historian named John Zachery.But Zachery isn’t just a generous benefactor — he’s something far older. Far darker.Using an ancient alchemical ritual, Zachery steals Matt’s youthful body, leaving him trapped inside Zachery’s cancer-ridden shell. What unfolds is a riveting race against time, as Matt fights to reclaim his life, protect the woman he loves, and stop a centuries-old evil that has haunted history in many forms — from Stonehenge to Salem, slave ships to organized crime.Readers will personally feel Matt’s desperate struggle within an ever-tightening nightmare — but when the final twist arrives, readers will be left questioning everything they thought they knew about love, memory, and the thin line between fate and free will. Strand Magazine describes the novel as “a haunting and unforgettable sojourn into uncertainty and fear.”Johnson’s last novel, The Man of Legends, was a runaway Amazon hit — reaching #30 overall, holding the #1 slot in Metaphysical Fiction for over a year, and garnering more than 19,600 reviews with a 4.3+ star rating. With The Face in the Mirror, he dives even deeper — combining the moral urgency of The Picture of Dorian Gray, the heart-racing suspense of The Bourne Identity, and the imaginative vision that has made his name a fixture in sci-fi and fantasy for five decades.Whether you’re a longtime fan of Johnson’s work or discovering his storytelling for the first time, The Face in the Mirror is the kind of novel that lingers long after the last page — the perfect read for anyone who has ever questioned the nature of time, truth, or who they really are.BOOK DETAILSTitle: The Face in the MirrorAuthor: Kenneth JohnsonRelease Date: August 2025Genre: Metaphysical Thriller / Mystery / Supernatural SuspensePublisher: Cemetery Dance PublicationsAvailable in: Trade, eBookABOUT THE AUTHORKenneth Johnson is an Emmy Award-winning writer, director, and producer whose work has shaped television for 50 years. Best known for creating The Bionic Woman, V, Alien Nation, and The Incredible Hulk, he has influenced generations of storytellers and viewers alike. His novel, The Man of Legends, became a breakout hit on Amazon, praised for its cinematic pacing and emotional resonance. His follow-up book for Amazon, The Darwin Variant is in works for an eight-hour limited series. Johnson’s ability to blend big ideas with deeply human stories continues to set him apart — and The Face in the Mirror may be his most compelling work yet.Website: https://www.kennethjohnson.us/

