Attorney General Bailey Cracks Down On Contractor Accused Of Preying On Elderly Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that a felony complaint has been filed against Harlin Dilday Jr., owner of home repair businesses “D&D Outdoors” and “Dilday & Sons.” Dilday Jr. is being charged in Morgan County Circuit Court with one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and one count of deceptive business practices in connection with his business.

“My office will not tolerate the exploitation of Missouri’s most vulnerable residents,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We are committed to holding bad actors accountable and protecting Missouri consumers from fraud and abuse.”

In February 2025, “D&D Outdoors” allegedly provided unrequested repair services to houses in residential neighborhoods. The company approached a homeowner in Versailles, Missouri, and offered asphalt repair and tree trimming services for $1,000. The homeowner accepted, but the company turned around and demanded a $15,000 payment instead.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who target elderly Missourians through deception and intimidation,” concluded Attorney General Bailey.

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that charges against the defendant are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Missourians who believe they have been scammed are encouraged to contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting an online complaint at ago.mo.gov.

