Saskatchewan Wildfire Update July 28

CANADA, July 29 - Released on July 28, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 28, there are 60 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, 12 are not contained, 23 are ongoing assessments and 19 are listed as protecting values.

12 communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Village of Beauval; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Montreal Lake Cree Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Île-à-la-Crosse; Resort Subdivision of Cole Bay; and Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake.

Wildfire Recovery Update: PDAP deadline extended

The Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is extending all deadlines to submit claim costs by one year.

First, individual's applications are required to be submitted within six months of the disaster. Afterward, an extension for a PDAP applicant's claim costs will provide one additional year from the original date of expiration; this would be for items such as temporary displacement costs.

"After a disaster, households have a lot to manage and take care of as they work through recovery," Saskatchewan Public Safety President Marlo Pritchard said. "The Recovery Task Team will continue to look for ways to support and take some of that pressure off of the communities and their residents."

PDAP is also encouraging residents who are applying to submit their PDAP application even if they are incomplete, or the resident is still working with their direct insurer.



This ensures a smoother process for the individuals beyond the summer and into the fall season.

Learn more about PDAP at www.saskpublicsafety.ca/pdap or call 1-866-632-4033, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information.

Recovery Task Team Update

The Recovery Task Team (RTT) is making additional progress with communities, local leaders and impacted residents as they work through the recovery process.

Debris removal and clean-up is one of the major tasks that progressed over the last number of weeks.

Clean-up to clear lots began in Denare Beach on July 23. This is an important milestone in returning properties to a building-ready state.

In addition, SGI has removed approximately 230 vehicles from Denare Beach that were lost due to wildfire.

The Denare Beach Community Resiliency Centre has had over 70 individuals seeking information on insurance, PDAP, social or mental health services.

Individuals affected by the wildfires can visit the Centre on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

