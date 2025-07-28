Saskatchewan Hosts Prestigious Midwestern Legislative Conference

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2025

Saskatoon Welcomes Legislators From 15 North American Jurisdictions

This week, Saskatchewan is hosting the 79th annual Midwestern Legislative Conference (MLC) in Saskatoon from July 27 to 30. Lawmakers from four Canadian provinces and 11 American states in are meeting to advance collaboration on trade, infrastructure and energy security.

The conference brings together legislators for expert panels, workshops and site tours focused on regional issues. Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr is the chair of MLC for 2025.

"This is an opportunity to strengthen our ties as neighbours and build partnerships that benefit our communities and constituents on both sides of the border," Carr said. "Saskatchewan's participation in MLC supports the province's trade relationships, economic partnerships, and market access expansion, while simultaneously showcasing our province and the City of Saskatoon."

Saskatchewan became the first and only province to gain full MLC membership in 2019, a move that elevated the province's leadership role in regional policy development. It has also given Saskatchewan legislators expanded representation across MLC's committees, programs and governance.

"Our province is proud to help host a conference that reflects the economic strength of our region," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan's participation in MLC underscores our commitment to building resilient supply chains, attracting investment, and strengthening our trade opportunities with U.S. partners."

During her time as chair, Minister Carr championed North American Energy Security: Powering the Future which focused on the future of North American power, trade and infrastructure.

The conference features several high-profile speakers. This includes former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who will lead a keynote conversation on the Canada-U.S. relationship. Other speakers include U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, author Yann Martel and futurist, technology and AI expert, Samantha Jordan.

To learn more, visit: csgmidwest.org.

