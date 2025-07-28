Delivering More Electricians Through Crown Sector Support for Union Led Apprenticeship Training

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2025

Today, Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison announced $560,000 to fund union-led construction electrician apprenticeship training and to further enhance the efforts to build a skilled trades labour force to support Saskatchewan's energy security now and into the future.

"Qualified tradespeople are key to sustaining the integrity and reliability of our power grid while Saskatchewan expands its infrastructure and power generation options to meet the needs of our strong and growing economy," Harrison said. "Supporting quality training led by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) will help address our province's trades labour market needs and ensure Saskatchewan workers are first in line for the jobs being created in our province."

In September 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Letter of Intent with the IBEW to expand construction electrician and powerline technician apprenticeship training.

The province requires a significant number of qualified tradespeople to support future projects including power station refurbishment to align with the decision to extend the life of coal assets in Saskatchewan. The MOU also provides support for future training opportunities, such as those in nuclear power generation.

IBEW will use the current funding to purchase equipment for the training program, scheduled to begin in Regina in fall 2025. Work is underway to offer the same program in Saskatoon, as well as to begin the Powerline Technician apprenticeship training.

"We are proud to take on the responsibility of delivering apprenticeship training for electrician apprentices in Saskatchewan," IBEW Local 2038 Business Manager Christopher Unser said. "For over a century, the IBEW has led the way in training across North America, producing world-class electricians through mentorship, hands-on experience, and classroom instruction. We have a deeply vested interest in every apprentice's success, because when they succeed, our industry thrives. By building a strong foundation in safety, efficiency, and best practices, we are committed to making Saskatchewan a safer, more prosperous place to work for all electricians."

The partnership between the provincial government and IBEW will allow more Saskatchewan people, both members and non-members of IBEW, the opportunity to access the training.

