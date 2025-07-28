Submit Release
Reminder: IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids Changing Locations on August 1

Beginning Friday, August 1, IowaWORKS and Kirkwood Community College will be opening a new location to better offer workforce programs and serve Iowans in the Cedar Rapids area.

First announced in April, the new location will house both the community college’s workforce development programs and the IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids office, serving as the American Job Center (AJC) for the surrounding area. The new space will strengthen collaboration across teams that collectively serve employers, deliver professional education and support both current workers and future job seekers.

New Cedar Rapids Location:

  • 1025 Kirkwood Parkway SW
  • Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

The existing IowaWORKS office at Lindale Mall (4444 1st Ave NE #436, Cedar Rapids) will cease operations on July 31, 2025. At that time, all services will move to the new Kirkwood location.

The main contact information for IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids will remain the same:

Email: CedarRapidsIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov
Phone: (319) 365-9474
Office Page: IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids

Reminder: IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids Changing Locations on August 1

