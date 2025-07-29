Spotter Global’s Remote Drone ID Sensor Helps Police Intercept Drone Pilots Flying Too Near 4th of July Stadium Event

Spotter Global Spotter Global RDID Tracking Drone Over Stadium Remote Dronne ID

50,000 stadium visitors were put at risk by two careless and clueless drone pilots. RDID helped local police find and stop them before disaster could occur.

Spotter continues to innovate in the field of security technology, Remote Drone ID sensor is a testament to our commitment to provide solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of our clients.” — Logan Harris, President of Spotter Global

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global , the first company to bring compact surveillance radar to industrial sector security professionals and elite military groups, proudly announces its successful collaboration with a local police department during a celebrated 4th of July event. This event, which attracted over 50,000 attendees, witnessed enhanced security measures thanks to Spotter Global’s newly launched Remote Drone ID™ (RDID™) sensors.For 15 years, Spotter Global has been at the forefront of security technology, developing solutions that ensure public and military personnel safety. RDID represents a significant advancement in airspace monitoring technology. During the event in question, RDID not only tracked the flight paths of unauthorized drones but also successfully pinpointed the drone pilots’ locations on a map that police officers were able to access via a web browser on their phones and laptops. The police used that real-time data to quickly locate and confront two drone pilots on the night of the event, effectively neutralizing the potential threat they posed to the event and its attendees.This operation underscored Spotter Global’s commitment to its core mission of: “Preventing Harm™.” The use of drones near public and private properties raises significant legal and safety concerns. Under federal law (18 U.S. Code § 32 - Aircraft Sabotage Act), interfering with aircraft operations is a federal offense that can lead to hefty fines and up to 20 years in prison. Spotter Global’s RDID provides a legal and safe solution for managing unauthorized drone flights by enabling direct engagement with drone operators and/or facilitating swift response from law enforcement, in essence "Find the pilot - Stop the drone."Spotter Global’s RDID is unique due to its robust wide area coverage and out-of-the-box integration with leading Video Management Software such as Honeywell Maxpro, Genetec, Avigilon, Milestone, Flir, Hanwha etc and a large portfolio of supported cameras, such as Pelco, Honeywell, Axis, Canon, and many others. With this seamless integration into existing security system operators can quickly process the drone alarms without having to leave their familiar working environment.“As Spotter continues to innovate in the field of security technology, our Remote Drone ID sensor is a testament to our commitment to provide solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of our clients,” said Logan Harris, President of Spotter Global. "This product underscores our dedication to enhancing safety and security for military, commercial and homes of high-net-worth individuals without compromising legal standards or personal safety.”Spotter Global’s Remote Drone ID is now available for commercial use and represents an affordable solution for comprehensive drone monitoring. For more information about Remote Drone ID and the security ecosystem made possible by Spotter Global or to schedule an online meeting with a Spotter expert, please contact Spotter Global at 1-801-742-5849 or visit https://www.spotterglobal.com for the latest drone security solutions as well as a list of upcoming webinars and tradeshows.About Spotter GlobalSpotter Global has stood at the forefront of situational awareness technology for over 15 years and has sold over 10,000 radars around the world. We specialize in advanced compact radar systems and security solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and low power usage, Spotter Global has delivered state-of-the-art technology that ensures security and safety for all.

Remote Drone ID Demo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.