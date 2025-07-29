SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES 2025 PRODUCT AWARDS WINNERS

Spaces4Learning announces the winners of its 2025 Product Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in products that enhance learning environments.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning , a source of news, analysis and practical resources for executive, purchasing and specifying professionals in the education sector—and a division of Converge360 and 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to unveil the winners of its 2025 Product Awards , recognizing innovation and excellence in products that enhance learning environments at K–12 schools, colleges and universities.Thirteen innovative companies are being honored this year for their outstanding contributions to education, earning accolades across 19 distinct categories spanning both K–12 and higher education. Several organizations—including Blackmagic Design, Bradley, Interface, Kingspan Insulation North America, Logitech, Marco and Tarkett—received multiple awards in recognition of their exceptional impact.“Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Spaces4Learning Product Awards! These outstanding solutions are enhancing learning environments across all grade levels and helping shape the future of education facilities,” said Editor-in-Chief of Spaces4Learning Rhea Kelly.The 2025 award winners are:Building Envelope – Roofing: Higher EducationPlatinum: OPTIM-R E, Kingspan Insulation North AmericaBuilding Envelope – Roofing: K-12Platinum: OPTIM-R E, Kingspan Insulation North AmericaBuilding Interiors – Carpet: Higher EducationPlatinum: Open Road™, InterfaceBuilding Interiors – Floorings: Higher EducationPlatinum: High Frequency, TarkettGold: Angled In Enrichment, TarkettSilver: Grounded Harmony, TarkettBuilding Interiors – Floorings: K-12(TIE) Platinum: High Frequency, Tarkett; and norament926 satura, InterfaceGold: Angled In Enrichment, TarkettSilver: Grounded Harmony, TarkettFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Desks and Tables): Higher Education(TIE) Platinum: CUE, Marco; and Evolve Lectern - "The Swiss Army Knife of Lecterns", Computer Comforts, Inc.Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Desks and Tables): K-12Platinum: CUE, MarcoFurniture, Fixtures & Equipment - Classroom (Other): K-12Platinum: Nature View Play Beach House, Whitney BrothersHygiene - Cleaning Fixtures: K-12Platinum: Lil Premier, Ozark River ManufacturingMechanical, Electrical & Plumbing – Lighting: Higher EducationPlatinum: Millenium Saturn, Kenall ManufacturingMechanical, Electrical & Plumbing – Lighting: K-12Platinum: Millenium Saturn, Kenall ManufacturingRestrooms/Locker Rooms – Lockers: Higher EducationPlatinum: Solid Plastic LenoxLockers, BradleyRestrooms/Locker Rooms – Lockers: K-12Platinum: Solid Plastic LenoxLockers, BradleyTechnology - A/V Equipment – Cameras: Higher EducationPlatinum: Rally Camera Streamline Kit, LogitechTechnology - A/V Equipment – Switchers: Higher EducationPlatinum: ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2, Blackmagic DesignTechnology - A/V Equipment: K-12Platinum: Epson Mobi™ Mobile Projector Cart, Epson AmericaTechnology - Remote Learning: Higher EducationPlatinum: Rally Camera Streamline Kit, LogitechTechnology – Software: Higher EducationPlatinum: DaVinci Resolve 20, Blackmagic DesignTechnology – Software: K-12Platinum: CaseWorX for Schools, VersatermInformation on the 2026 Product Awards will be available on www.spaces4learning.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Spaces4LearningSpaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.