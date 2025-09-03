TDWI Research Shows AI Isn’t Failing; Companies Are Failing AI

The Impact of Generative AI on Business TDWI Research Meighan Berberich, President, TDWI Fern Halper, Ph.D., VP, Research, TDWI Tamilla Triantoro, Ph.D., Professor, Quinnipiac University, TDWI Contributor, Co-Author of Converging Minds | AI & Future of Work

New report reframes narrative sparked by MIT study, pointing to governance, people, and data as keys to AI transformation

Companies that put governance, literacy, and a builder mindset at the center of their strategy won’t just survive the AI transition, they’ll thrive.” — Meighan Berberich, President, TDWI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI today released new research countering headlines from a recent MIT study that claimed 95% of AI projects fail. The TDWI report, “The Impact of Generative AI on Business,” finds that while scaling AI pilots for measurable ROI is challenging, success is already emerging for organizations that embed AI into workflows with trusted data, responsible governance, and skilled people.“TDWI has always been about equipping leaders with the practical tools to succeed with data,” said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. “This research makes it clear that the roadblocks to AI success aren’t just technical; they’re organizational. Companies that put governance, literacy, and a builder mindset at the center of their strategy won’t just survive the AI transition, they’ll thrive.”Rather than contradicting MIT’s findings, TDWI researchers say their data completes the narrative. MIT highlighted technological barriers; TDWI emphasizes organizational readiness. The takeaway: before an organization can succeed with learning AI, it must first become a learning-ready organization.“MIT is right that scaling AI pilots for measurable ROI is challenging,” said Fern Halper, Ph.D., vice president of research at TDWI. “But our findings add critical nuance: AI is already reshaping work across organizations, and the real differentiator is whether companies evolve from consumers to builders. Those that embed AI with their own data, while addressing governance and skills, are positioned to succeed where many pilots stall.”The TDWI survey of more than 200 business and IT leaders found that:● 90% of respondents are already using general-purpose generative AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.● Consumers vs. Builders: Consumers report time savings with packaged tools, while builders embedding AI into workflows cite faster decision-making (64%) and increased innovation (46%). In this research, “builders” refers specifically to organizations that use generative AI with their own data to create applications and operational workflows—distinct from simply “building” or “buying” software.● Governance is the top barrier: Nearly half (49%) of respondents cited lack of governance as their greatest frustration, followed by hallucinations (46%) and lack of AI literacy (48%).● Agentic AI is emerging: Nearly half of builder organizations are experimenting with workflow automation, such as onboarding systems and incident reporting.TDWI’s research focused on a constructive question: How can organizations actually prepare themselves to use AI?“Too many organizations are just ‘paving the cow path’ with AI, applying a thin layer of automation over broken processes and expecting transformative results,” said Tamilla Triantoro, Ph.D., professor of business analytics at Quinnipiac University and TDWI contributor. “If you aren’t prepared to redesign your workflows, govern your data, and upskill your people, you aren’t driving transformation—you’re accelerating inefficiency.”Conclusion from TDWI Research The report concludes that generative AI is already reshaping how work is done, but how organizations engage with it varies widely. Consumers benefit from rapid access to packaged tools, while builders gain a strategic advantage by aligning AI with proprietary data, workflows, and goals. The future of business AI will depend not just on whether companies adopt generative AI, but how they do it. Organizations that invest in innovation, governance, and alignment will be best positioned to lead in an AI-enabled business.Research MethodologyThe data for this report comes from a primary research survey that TDWI fielded in June and July of 2025. More than 200 respondents from a range of company sizes, industries, and roles participated; 155 completed responses meeting TDWI quality criteria were included in the analysis. The survey also featured multiple open-ended questions on use cases, challenges, and the impact of generative AI, which were incorporated into the analysis.The research brief, “The Impact of Generative AI on Business,” is available at tdwi.org About TDWITDWI is the leading source for in-depth education and research on all things data. For over 30 years, TDWI has advanced the art and science of realizing business value from data by providing an objective forum where industry experts, solution providers, and practitioners explore and enhance data and AI competencies, practices, and technologies. The in-depth, best-practices-based information TDWI offers can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent and enhance analytical, data-driven decision-making and performance. TDWI covers a range of topics, including artificial intelligence, analytics, business intelligence, data management, data science, and data governance. Learn more at tdwi.org.

