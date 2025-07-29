Healthy Cat Treat Alert: Farm to Pet Expands Its Crumbles Cat Treat Collection

Farm to Pet is now serving four proteins for cats! Kitties can't wait for Crumbles cat treats. So many Farm to Pet Crumbles cat treat options.

The Indie Pet Brand Launches New Protein Varieties along with a New and Improved Formula

Making our clean, natural, complete proteins available in more cat-friendly form while minimizing waste in our production process would be the ultimate win-win.” — Jackson Jones, Farm to Pet founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm to Pet is beefing up its Crumbles healthy cat treat line with new single-ingredient varieties of fish and - you guessed it - beef. Already known and loved for its premium all-natural dog treats with the signature crunch, the independent pet treat producer has enlarged its pawprint in the cat market as well. New Fish Crumbles and Beef Crumbles will join existing chicken and turkey options on the company’s grain-free cat treat menu in Summer 2025. The additional variety and accompanying formula upgrade are “mew-sic” to cat customers’ ears.

When Farm to Pet launched its original Chicken Chips healthy dog treats in 2021, expanding to cat treats was always part of the plan. After all, founder Jackson Jones had been a pet lover and paw-rent to both dogs and cats his entire life and knew how important nutritious pet treats are to overall pet health and happiness.

After perfecting his process to create the healthiest pure-protein dog treats possible, Jones’ thoughts returned to doing the same for cats. Animal protein is essential to optimal canine health, but as obligate carnivores, it’s even more critical for felines. And he already knew cats loved his treats. If any protein chip dog treats broke during production or packaging, Jones and crew would save them in baggies for their cats, who eagerly chomped them down. This got Jackson thinking…why not turn these perfectly healthy and delicious treat remnants into the best healthy cat treats?

Since the brand uses only farm-fresh human-grade cuts of poultry, beef and fish - never any byproducts, meals or offal - every bit is nutritious and usable. Says Jones,”Making our clean, natural, complete proteins available in more cat-friendly form while minimizing waste in our production process would be the ultimate win-win.” And Crumbles Cat Treats came to be.

While cats loved the flavor and crunch of Farm to Pet’s first-gen Chicken Crumbles and Turkey Crumbles, pet parents commented that the dehydrated poultry pieces were too small to be hand fed like other treats. As a born mechanical engineer and perennial process improver, Jones listened to the feedback and refined his production process. After multiple enhancements, he landed on a larger and more uniform size and texture that pleased both his human and feline product testers.

Farm to Pet’s next-gen Crumbles cat treat range offers 3-ounce resealable pouches of this new improved formula in four single-ingredient treat varieties: Chicken Crumbles at $11.95, Turkey Crumbles at $12.95, and new Beef and Fish Crumbles at $14.95 each.

Like all of the company’s healthy pet treats, Crumbles contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, additives, colors, fillers or grains. Thanks to their single ingredient protein content, these nutritious cat treats provide the essential amino acids like arginine and taurine cats need for bone, eye, skin, coat and cardiovascular health in delicious natural flavors even finicky felines purr for.

You can expect other new and innovative launches and initiatives from Farm To Pet, each one dedicated to the company’s philosophy that all pets deserve only the best treats.

When Farm To Pet came onto the pet treat scene in 2021, they quite literally raised the bar in the industry. Their flagship 100% pure Chicken Chip healthy dog treats – always all-natural, single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – took the market by storm, quickly attracting pet parent and fur baby devotees nationwide. Find their full range of natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews at farmtopettreats.com, Amazon or at fine pet food retailers nationwide.

