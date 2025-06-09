Farm to Pet Launches Live Like Roo Special-Edition Dog Treats to Help Fight Canine Cancer

Farm to Pet Live Like Roo Turkey Chips bag featuring winning pup Mickey. Loving lab sits next to Farm to Pet Live Like Roo dog treats. Farm to Pet Live Like Roo Turkey Chips bag featuring winning pup Junie B Jones.

Every Purchase Helps the Chicago-Based Charity Improve the Lives of Dogs Fighting Cancer

Helping Live Like Roo is perfectly aligned with our goal to make life as good as possible for as many pets as we can.” — Jackson Jones

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm to Pet is set to debut its second special-edition healthy pet treat package in support of Chicago-based dog charity, Live Like Roo. The new Live Like Roo Turkey Chips bag design premieres in summer 2025 featuring two of the organization’s canine care recipients chosen by fan vote, with Farm to Pet donating $2 to its Windy City neighbor for each bag sold.

Farm to Pet founder Jackson Jones learned about the charity and its moving mission to provide financial and emotional support to families facing canine cancer while at a local pet company event in 2022. He was immediately inspired to get involved. “As someone who has witnessed how resilient pets are in the face of pain and adversity, I was immediately moved by the support Live Like Roo gives to dogs in need,” says Jones. “They deserve anything that can provide even a moment of the joy they give to us so selflessly.”

Jackson reached out to Live Like Roo founder and executive director Sarah Lauch to lend his support. The two hit it off, put their heads together on how to help as many pups as possible, and the rest, as they say, is history!

The plan? Create a bag design for Farm to Pet’s wholesome, human-grade, protein-rich dog treats - ideal snacks for sick pups who need clean, easily-digestible pet nutrition - and make a donation to Live Like Roo for every sale. But not just any bag. Instead, feature one of the precious pups the charity has supported on the package, and hold a fundraising contest to choose which one.

The response was incredible. The combined grassroots efforts of these two small businesses yielded dozens of entries, thousands of votes, and thousands in donations for one great bag of Chicken Chips featuring Turbo, the pittie mix, on the front. Encouraged by the success, the companies repeated the process, this time celebrating two winning pups on a bag of single-ingredient Turkey Chips: on the back, Junie B. Jones the chihuahua whose cancer is in remission; and on the front, Mickey the pittie mix who stoically crossed the rainbow bridge in May. Even before the official launch of the new bag, the Farm to Pet collaboration has netted Live Like Roo nearly $25,000 and counting to help support these deserving dogs and many more.

A 4-ounce bag of Farm to Pet Live Like Roo Turkey Chips will retail for $14.95, of which two dollars of every sale goes straight to Live Like Roo. Buy a bundle of six, and Farm to Pet ups the donation to $15. It’s just one of the ways the company’s community-minded founder is committed to giving back. Says Jones, “Pet health and happiness are at the core of our mission, and helping Live Like Roo is perfectly aligned with our goal to make life as good as possible for as many pets as we can.”

###

When Farm To Pet started selling in 2021, they quite literally changed the game in the pet treat industry. Their original 100% pure Chicken Chip treats – always single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – quickly attracted pet and pet parent devotees nationwide. Their full range of all-natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews can be found at farmtopettreats.com, Amazon, and at fine pet food retailers nationwide.

