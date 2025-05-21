New Fish Chips Join Farm and Fowl on the Farm to Pet Treat Menu

Now serving healthy fish treats from Farm to Pet 4 ounce bag of Farm to Pet Fish Chips cat crunching into a Farm to Pet Fish Chip

The Healthy Pet Treat Maker Adds Walleye to Its Line Up of Single-Ingredient Protein Chips

Our pet treats are always made from human-grade proteins -- this gives us a way to make a super nutritious pet treat while also upcycling restaurant-quality walleye fish.” — Jackson Jones, Farm to Pet founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-natural pet treat brand Farm to Pet is extending its line of premium-quality human-grade protein chips for dogs (and cats!) with a new lake-fresh variety, Fish Chips. Like its farm-fresh counterparts Chicken Chips, Turkey Chips and Beef Chips, the company’s latest menu addition is made of 100% human-grade protein, this time from fresh walleye fillets direct from Lake Erie.

Farm to Pet founder Jackson Jones is always fishing for new healthy pet treat ideas, so when a restaurant supplier friend mentioned how much premium walleye fillet remains after being trimmed for market, he knew exactly what he had to do.

Thanks to the 100% Great Lakes Fish Initiative, the goal in the region is full fish utilization, including finding innovative ways to use every part of the fish. “Our pet treats are always made from human-grade proteins,” says Jackson, “but this gives us a way to make a super nutritious pet treat while also upcycling restaurant-quality walleye fish.” With local sourcing, sustainability and minimizing waste among the company’s guiding principles, a fish treat for pets was a perfect oppor-tuna-ty.

After Jones perfected the production process to capture the signature snap and crunch the company’s treats are known for, Fish Chips were tested with the brand’s ambassador team for reel-life feedback. Unsurprisingly, the reviews were off the hook. Not only did dogs and cats go wild for the wild-caught walleye treats, but their humans were thrilled that they lacked the strong fish smell characteristic of other fish-based pet treats. It was clear that Farm to Pet had netted another winner.

Great taste and low smell aside, single-ingredient Fish Chips also win at pet nutrition. Walleye fish is loaded with lean complete protein containing all of the essential amino acids dogs and cats require to thrive. It is also very low in fat while providing high levels of the superantioxidant astaxanthin, minerals like potassium and phosphorus, and as you might have guessed, the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil. And all this with only 8 calories in every crispy round.

Farm to Pet Fish Chips will be o–fish-ally be available for eager dogs and cats to enjoy by late spring, with a resealable 4-ounce bag retailing for $15.95. You can continue to expect new and exciting launches from Farm to Pet, each one inspired by the company’s mission to produce only the best healthy pet treats.

When Farm to Pet started selling in 2021, they quite literally changed the game in the pet treat industry. Their original 100% pure Chicken Chip treats – always single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – quickly attracted pet and pet parent devotees across the country. Their full range of all-natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews can be found at farmtopettreats.com, Amazon, walmart.com and fine pet food retailers nationwide.

