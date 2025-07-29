Medicare at 60: Time to Set Seniors Free

CCHF warns Medicare is trapping seniors—and running out of money

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Medicare turns 60 tomorrow, Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) is urging Congress to fix the system that is failing the very people it was designed to serve.“Medicare is trapping America’s seniors in a one-size-fits-none system that’s both dangerous and un-American,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President. “At 60 years old, and with insolvency just eight years away, it’s time to ask Congress: Why can’t senior citizens choose a different path without giving up their Social Security benefits?”Currently, Americans are forced into Medicare at age 65—or they must forfeit their Social Security benefits. Even worse, if Medicare denies coverage, patients are legally barred from paying cash for care unless their doctor has opted out of Medicare.“Restricting cash payment turns Medicare from a safety net into a locked cage,” Brase said.Meanwhile, access to care is shrinking. More doctors are refusing to see Medicare patients due to low reimbursement, and the federal government just announced first-time-ever prior authorization rules for Original Medicare. With prior authorization already fully in force under Medicare Advantage accessing care will become even harder for more senior citizens.As a longtime advocate for restoring real freedom and choice to senior citizens, CCHF recommendations include: Pass the Retirement Freedom Act (sponsored by Congressman Gary Palmer), which allows seniors to opt out of Medicare without losing Social Security benefits.• Restore affordable medical indemnity insurance, giving Americans the option to purchase coverage for catastrophic and insurable health events.• Offer seniors a yearly cash payment, allowing them to choose the health coverage that best suits their needs.• End the federal electronic health record mandate, which punishes doctors who don’t use costly government-certified systems, forcing doctors into early retirement or employment by care-controlling, corporate health systems.To help seniors make informed choices, CCHF also offers a free Medicare How-To Guide . The comprehensive guide outlines costs, options, penalties, and 10 traps to avoid before making a Medicare choice or while making annual Medicare decisions.For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

