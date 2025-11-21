CCHF Statement on TSA Plan to Impose $18 REAL-ID Related Fee

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published a notice in the Federal Register announcing a new “modernized alternative identity verification program” with an $18 fee for travelers who arrive at airport checkpoints without an “acceptable form of identification,” such as a REAL ID or passport.Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Co-founder and President of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, issued the following statement:“The TSA’s decision to announce a plan to charge Americans who do come to the airport without a REAL ID or TSA-acceptable ID just days before the biggest travel season of the year may convince more Americans to give up their state driver’s license and get the REAL ID card that U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander once called a ‘national identification card’ on the floor of the Senate.“As Scott St. John, former solicitor general of Louisiana, noted in our commissioned legal analysis the REAL ID Act raises significant constitutional concerns. The federal government, which according to TSA regulations is hoping for 100 percent “card compliance” by May 5, 2027, is now planning to charge the 44 percent of Americans who have refused the REAL ID $18 to fly.“We call on President Trump to stop the TSA from enforcing REAL ID or charging citizens who refuse to get a REAL ID. We also call on Congress to pass U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s bill to repeal the REAL ID Act, S. 2769 (Safeguarding Personal Information Act).”For additional information and CCHF comments on the TSA plan, visit RefuseRealID.org , or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel media@cchfreedom.org.###About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.