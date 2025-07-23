CCHF Releases Organ Donation Refusal Card

New Federal Report Reveals Safety Issues in Organ Procuremen

“People should not have to worry that their organs will be taken without their full knowledge or against their will—especially when they’re vulnerable, unconscious, or unable to speak.” ” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-founder and President

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) has launched a new Organ Donation Refusal Card to help Americans protect their bodily autonomy in medical emergencies. Alarming new findings from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) illustrate the importance of carrying written proof of refusal.On July 21, HHS announced it had uncovered “systemic patient safety issues” at Network for Hope, a Kentucky-based organ procurement organization. The agency reviewed 351 cases and found that 29 percent contained “concerning features,” including cases where organ removal was pushed by staff despite signs that previously unresponsive patients were regaining consciousness. The New York Times first reported the findings.“This is exactly why we created the Organ Donation Refusal Card,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-founder and President. “Too many Americans assume that if you’ve not put ‘organ donor’ on your license, your organs won’t be taken, but under state law your organs can be taken unless there’s written proof that you refused donation.”The refusal card cites the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act, which details a process that allows organ procurement without the patient’s consent unless a signed objection is found at the time of incapacitation. The wallet-sized card, available on CCHF’s website for free download , is designed to be printed, signed, witnessed, and kept on hand.“We support informed consent and oppose presumed consent,” said Brase. “People should not have to worry that their organs will be taken without their full knowledge or against their will—especially when they’re vulnerable, unconscious, or unable to speak.”The launch of CCHF’s refusal card follows years of growing concern about aggressive organ procurement practices, including ‘beating heart’ donations and the redefinition of death. Brase warns that the push for more transplantable organs—often incentivized by federal metrics and financial bonuses—has put patients at risk of being seen as donors first and individuals second.For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

