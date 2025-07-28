Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 28, 2025, include the following:

Monday, July 28 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette participated in the SC7 Expedition Hike at the Edisto River Learning Center, 362 Oyster Row Lane, Edisto Island, S.C.

Tuesday, July 29 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s Building Dedication for the new Nursing and Health Sciences Institute, 770 Swallow Avenue, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, July 30 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join NASCAR, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, and state and local officials for an event to highlight the upcoming Cook Out Southern 500 and Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway, Reedy River in Falls Park East, 44 E. Camperdown Way, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, July 31 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3276, the Hands Free Driving Act, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 21, 2025 included:

Monday, July 21

Governor McMaster participated in the South Carolina Department of Commerce economic development mission trip to Germany. Note: All times below are in Central European time.

12:30 PM: Business meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Siemens headquarters, Siemens headquarters, Munich, Germany.

5:05 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business engagement visit and tour of the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s European office in Munich, Germany.

6:00 PM: Business meeting.

Tuesday, July 22

Governor McMaster participated in the South Carolina Department of Commerce economic development mission trip to Germany. Note: All times below are in Central European time.

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a historical visit and tour of The Residenz in Munich, Germany.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business engagement visit and tour of Fraunhofer in Munich, Germany.

12:00 PM: Business meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Arthrex Manufacturing, Inc., in Munich, Germany.

6:30 PM: Business meeting.

Wednesday, July 23

Governor McMaster participated in the South Carolina Department of Commerce economic development mission trip to Germany. Note: All times below are in Central European time.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business engagement visit and tour of Bosch headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business engagement visit and tour of Mercedes Benz headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Delegation group dinner in Munich, Germany.

Thursday, July 24

Governor McMaster participated in the South Carolina Department of Commerce economic development mission trip to Germany. Note: All times below are in Central European time.

12:25 PM: Governor McMaster delivered the keynote at the German-American Chamber of Commerce Business Conference, Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bavaria, Max-Joseph-Strasse 2, Munich, Germany.

1:30 PM: Business meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business engagement meeting with Schaeffler in Munich, Germany.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business engagement meeting with BMW in Munich, Germany.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s European Office held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, Germany.