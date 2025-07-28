Update No. 1- Press Release- Death Investigation- Brandon, VT

****Update No. 1- July 28, 2025 at 4:27 pm****

The autopsy has been completed on the deceased female located on Carver Street in Brandon, Vermont. She has been identified as Mary Coombs, age 53, of Brandon, Vermont. Currently the cause and manner of her death are pending, however her death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter. There will be no further updates regarding this investigation.

INITIAL PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4005476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Erin Hodges

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carver Street, Brandon, VT

VIOLATIONS: Untimely Death

VICTIM: Victim identity is being withheld until notification of Next of Kin

BRANDON, Vermont (Monday, July 28, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Rutland County town of Brandon.

The investigation began at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, July 27, 2025, when police received a call from a resident at a home on Carver Street that an individual there had died. First responders arrived and confirmed the individual was deceased. Investigators are treating the death as suspicious. No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

After the Crime Scene Search Team completes its work Carver Street, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Currently there is no known threat to the public. No additional details are available at this time. VSP will share updates as the investigation continues.

