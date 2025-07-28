New Partnership Between Instant Technologies and KnowledgeWave Brings On-Demand Training to Microsoft Teams Chat

Provide employee training from Microsoft Teams Employee training using chat and Microsoft Teams Deliver training webinars using Microsoft Teams

By embedding KnowledgeWave’s training into our Microsoft-certified chat platform, we’re helping organizations empower employees, and drive meaningful employee training — all inside Microsoft Teams” — Peyton McManus, CEO Instant Technologies

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Chat Service For Microsoft Teams Now Offers Embedded End User TrainingInstant Technologies, the developer behind the Microsoft 365 Certified app Chime V5 , has announced a strategic partnership with KnowledgeWave , a Microsoft Partner specializing in video training and professional development. Together, the companies are delivering a groundbreaking AI-powered chat experience inside Microsoft Teams that integrates just-in-time training directly into Microsoft Teams.The Magic of Microsoft Teams: Seamless Support and Training Right Where Employees WorkThis new integration brings together the strength of Chime V5 ’s intelligent routing and real-time support with KnowledgeWave’s vast library of video content, live webinars, and Microsoft 365 training tools—enabling end users to access help and training without ever leaving Teams.“This partnership represents a natural evolution in how support and learning intersect,” said Peyton McManus, CEO of Instant Technologies. “By embedding KnowledgeWave’s training into our Microsoft-certified chat platform, we’re helping organizations empower employees, streamline support operations, and drive meaningful digital adoption—all inside Microsoft Teams.”Chime V5 recently achieved Microsoft 365 Certification, validating its compliance with Microsoft’s rigorous standards for security, data handling, and integration. This distinction highlights Instant Technologies’ ongoing commitment to building secure, enterprise-ready collaboration solutions.“Integrating Chime into the customer engagement model enables KnowledgeWave to extend the learning experience to span the entire end user journey, from new hire to service desk encounters and beyond,” said Eric Sokolowski, CEO of KnowledgeWave.Benefits of the Integration:- Embedded Training: On-demand learning materials, including videos and webinars, delivered within support conversations.- Smart Routing: Employees connect instantly with AI or human agents, guided by real-time data and context.- Workforce Enablement: Training tied to actual support interactions, reinforcing knowledge when it’s needed most.- Certified & Secure: Chime V5 is a Microsoft 365 Certified app, ensuring data security and architectural compliance.“This integration was originally inspired by one of our shared customers who had a simple yet powerful insight: employees needed training and support at the exact moment of need—without leaving Microsoft Teams. They saw the opportunity to unify live support and software training through chat, and the ROI was immediate. By bringing KnowledgeWave’s training directly into our Chime platform, we’re delivering a seamless experience that drives productivity, boosts adoption, and helps employees thrive in their digital workplace.”— Peyton McManus, CEO, Instant TechnologiesTogether, Instant Technologies and KnowledgeWave are redefining digital transformation—providing a unified platform for collaboration, support, and training that meets employees exactly where they are.Learn more about Chime V5 here:For more information about KnowledgeWave's training programs, visit:

Short video of using AI chat within Microsoft Teams

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.