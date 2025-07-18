Chime V5 Achieves Microsoft 365 Certification, Validating Commitment to Security, Compliance, and Customer Trust

AI Dashboard to track and improve AI responses Request time off using Microsoft Teams Lookup employee policy questions using Chime V5

I am extremely proud of our team for developing such a valuable application for our customers, and for working closely with Microsoft to validate our application's security and architecture.” — Peyton McManus, CEO Instant Technologies

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instant Technologies, a leader in AI-powered service desk software, proudly announces that its flagship application, Chime V5 , is now officially Microsoft 365 Certified. This certification demonstrates that Chime V5 meets Microsoft’s highest standards for security, data handling, and compliance, reinforcing its value as a trusted enterprise-grade solution for modern service desks.Chime V5 ( www.chimev5.com ) is a chat-based AI service desk platform designed to help organizations resolve IT and support issues faster by integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 environments. The Microsoft 365 Certification validates that the app has undergone a rigorous third-party audit of its security controls, operational practices, and data policies, as outlined in the Microsoft 365 App Compliance Program ( https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365-app-certification/docs/certification ).“This certification is a significant milestone for our company,” said Peyton McManus, CEO of Instant Technologies. “I am extremely proud of our team for developing such a valuable application for our customers, and for working closely with Microsoft to validate our application's security and architecture. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to building secure, reliable, and enterprise-ready solutions. The Microsoft 365 Certification provides assurance to customers that Chime V5 aligns with industry best practices for data protection, identity management, and secure application development. It also ensures that organizations deploying Chime V5 can meet internal compliance goals while providing a best-in-class employee support experience.Chime V5 exemplifies the type of secure, integrated, and productivity-enhancing solutions that Instant seeks to bring to the Microsoft ecosystem. As a Microsoft 365 Certified App, Chime V5 provides seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and leverages Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Graph to deliver real-time service desk capabilities. Customers benefit from faster resolution times, lower operational costs, and a more empowered workforce - all within the trusted Microsoft 365 environment.Chime V5 is available today on the Microsoft Teams Store ( https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/office/WA200005569 ) and Microsoft AppSource ( https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/office/WA200005569 ).About Instant TechnologiesInstant Technologies builds AI-powered, chat-based solutions that integrate with Microsoft 365 to transform enterprise support and collaboration. With a focus on security, automation, and user experience, Chime V5 helps organizations reduce support tickets, increase resolution speed, and improve employee satisfaction.Media ContactPeyton McManusCEO, Instant Technologiessales@instant-tech.com

Employee using chat, and AI services integrated with customer's content, to receive help

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.