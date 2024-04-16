Instant Technologies Unveils Enhanced AI Chat Application, Now Seamlessly Integrated with Microsoft SharePoint
Our customers need to deliver answers, not simply create new tickets. Our integration with Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Teams provides access to assistance, anytime and across all devices.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Technologies Unveils Enhanced AI Chat Application for Enterprise, Now Seamlessly Integrated with Microsoft SharePoint - Available via Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store
Instant Technologies, a pioneer in chat-based AI service desk solutions, proudly introduces the latest iteration of Instant Chime V5, now available on Microsoft AppSource and directly through Microsoft Teams.
Renowned for its innovation in leveraging enterprise chat and artificial intelligence (AI) for streamlined support solutions, Instant Technologies introduces a significant update to Instant Chime V5 (https://www.chimev5.com/sharepoint-chatbot), a cutting-edge chat-based service desk. This powerful solution empowers employees to swiftly resolve issues with the immediacy of AI-driven assistance. By seamlessly integrating AI technology with intuitive chat-based interactions, organizations can cultivate a proactive, efficient, and user-friendly support ecosystem.
Recognizing the vast repositories of information housed within Microsoft SharePoint, this update introduces seamless integration, making SharePoint documents accessible via a custom AI-based chat solution. By integrating with new AI chat services with existing SharePoint content, organizations can quickly deploy conversational chat bots to answer common issues before escalating to a service desk agent.
Peyton McManus, CEO of Instant Technologies, commented, "In response to customer feedback, we've enhanced our chat-based service desk with Microsoft SharePoint connectivity. This integration enables our customers to elevate their support capabilities and leverage existing SharePoint resources. Our customers need to deliver answers, not simply create new tickets, when employees need assistance. Instant Chime V5's integration with Microsoft Teams ensures instant access to assistance, anytime, anywhere, across all devices."
Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re happy to welcome Instant Technologies and Chime V5 to Microsoft AppSource and the Teams store, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Chime V5 from Instant to help customers meet their needs faster.”
Instant Technologies is at the forefront of delivering innovative service desk applications, dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge chat-based solutions. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing the end-user experience and driving customer value, Instant Technologies continues to deliver transformative solutions that fuel organizational growth and operational efficiency. For more information, visit: https://www.chimev5.com/.
Solve employee problems - don't just create more tickets