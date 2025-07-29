D*Fuzed for Game Boy Color is Out Now

Gameplay screenshots and product items pack shot Gameplay of the volcano area D*Fuzed title screen

D*Fuzed, a new game for the Game Boy Color just been released. D*Fuzed is a turn-by-turn puzzle game with Game Boy Printer feature, and voice acting

Retro publisher and development studio Incube8 Games, announces that D*Fuzed for the Nintendo Game Boy Color is now available on physical cartridge (complete in box ) and digital format.

Game Information

Poor Deef, a bomb disposal robot, reluctantly finds himself on a journey to save his friends. A big bad boss has appeared, raining chaos and destruction on this once peaceful land. Deef must rescue his friends while defusing bombs and avoiding hazards, as he progresses through each area towards a final explosive confrontation.

D*Fuzed is a turn-based logic puzzle game, where just one wrong move might be your last. Defuse bombs to recharge your battery, avoid the explosions, and look out for other hazards along the way!

D*Fuzed is one of the rare games to include full voice acting for the cutscenes and Game Boy printer support for your high score!

IP Acquisition and Development Handover

Originally developed by Asobitech, D*Fuzed faced extended delays over the past two years. In 2024, Incube8 Games acquired the rights to the title to complete development and ensure its release. A new team was brought on board to finalize the project, with continued input from Asobitech’s Quang, who remained involved in a consultative role to ensure the final game stayed faithful to his original creative vision.

The new development team includes Fran Matsusaka, the developer behind Wing Warriors (Game Boy Color), who took over as lead developer. With more than a decade of experience across mobile platforms, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and VR, Fran brought a unique blend of retro passion and technical expertise to the project.

Joining him was Eric Mack, editor-in-chief of GB Studio Magazine and producer/project manager of Cosmic Climb (Nike/Game Boy Color, 2024). Eric assumed project management responsibilities and contributed to design refinement during the final development phase.

With this collaborative transition, Incube8 Games was able to polish the gameplay experience for retro gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Standard Edition Includes ($49.99)

Sealed box

Clear black cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

D*Fuzed sticker sheet.

Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

Collector's Edition Includes ($69.99)

Game box with an alternative color

SNES Purple cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

Hand-numbered certificate of authenticity

1 Enamel pins: Beep

1 sticker sheet

CD music album

Limited to 225 numbered copies

Digital Edition Includes ($9.99)

Game ROM

PDF Instructions booklet

Game cover art

OST Bandcamp download code

Digital Edition Demo Includes

Game ROM

PDF Instructions booklet

Game cover art

