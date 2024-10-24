The first-Ever Game Boy Color Horror Compilation: Metamorphosis Collection is available now

Metamorphosis Collection product photo Incube8 Games company logo Metamorphosis Collection Game Cover art

Metamorphosis Collection is an anthology of 3 original horror games: Specimen 134, Decline, and Opossum Country, each exploring the theme of transformation.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie development studio Ben Jelter, announce that the first-Ever Game Boy Color Horror Compilation: Metamorphosis Collection for the Nintendo Game Boy Color is now available in physical Standard Edition, Halloween 2024 Special Edition (limited clear red cartridge), and Digital Edition.

Metamorphosis Collection is a haunting anthology of three original horror games on one cartridge—Specimen 134, Decline, and Opossum Country—each exploring the unsettling theme of transformation. These psychological horror titles will challenge players' perception of reality as they navigate chilling, immersive narratives.

Game Details:

In Specimen 134, you play as a regular kid named Jason who starts to notice strange things happening in his town. His friend David asks him to explore the woods, but Jason may not like what they find there.

Specimen 134 is significantly longer than its companions in the collection. It contains extended action segments and multiple difficulties for enhanced replay value.

In Decline, you play as an elderly police detective on the verge of retirement. Wrestling with cognitive decline, she attempts to solve what seems like a simple case. However, things may not be as they seem, as rumors spread about a mysterious figure known as the ‘Glitch Witch’...

In Opossum Country, you play as a food delivery guy who needs to make a delivery at a trailer park. What seems like another day at work quickly unravels. Can he complete his delivery, or will his curiosity lead to his ultimate demise?

Opossum Country was the 1st place winner of the SCREAM FM game jam.

Features:

- Three unique horror games with different protagonists

- Atmospheric pixel art design tailored for Game Boy hardware

- Immersive storylines with psychological and physical transformation themes

- Original soundtrack

- Multiple difficulties level

Standard Edition Includes:

- Sealed box

- Clear black cartridge

- Clear cartridge protector

- Instruction booklet

- Metamorphosis Collection stickers sheet

- Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

Halloween 2024 Special Edition Includes:

- Sealed box

- Clear red cartridge

- Clear cartridge protector

- Instruction booklet

- Metamorphosis Collection stickers sheet

- Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

Digital Edition includes:

- Game ROM

- PDF instruction booklet

- Game cover art

Digital Edition - Demo includes:

- Game ROM with Specimen 134 demo

- PDF instruction booklet

- Game cover art

Additional Information:

