Inflation Hits Gamers — Incube8 Games Responds with 22% Price Cut on Most Releases

Incube8 Games lowers prices by an average of 22.5% to make retro titles more accessible amid today’s challenging economic and inflationary climate.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to keep retro gaming accessible during economically challenging times, Incube8 Games is taking a bold step: lowering retail prices across its entire catalogue—permanently.

Faced with rising inflation, shifting tariffs, and changing consumer habits, many gamers have found it harder to access quality physical titles. In response, Incube8 Games has restructured its production management to offer more affordable pricing—without sacrificing the quality the brand is known for.

The new pricing is effective immediately, with an average reduction of approximately 22.5% per game (about 17$).

“We believe retro games should remain accessible, even in times like these,” said Gary Doireau, CMO of Incube8 Games. “This permanent price drop is our way of pushing back against economic pressure while staying true to our commitment to quality and community.”

All published titles are included in the adjustment, and new pricing is already reflected on the company’s official store.

