Sunrider® International Announces Brand Partnerships with PPA Athletes Callie Jo Smith and Collin Shick

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International, a global leader in premium herbal wellness products, proudly announces brand partnerships with Callie Jo Smith and Collin Shick, two standout athletes on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour. These collaborations reflect Sunrider’s deepening involvement in the fast-growing sport of pickleball.As brand ambassadors, Callie Jo and Collin will partner with Sunrider on a range of engaging social media content, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they incorporate Sunrider’s products and wellness philosophy into their training routines and everyday lives. As part of the partnership, Collin will also sport the Sunrider logo on his competition shirt, boosting brand visibility on the court.“We’re proud to partner with athletes who embody a lifestyle of health , discipline, and excellence—values that reflect Sunrider’s commitment to wellness,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International . “Callie Jo and Collin aren’t just elite competitors—they’re inspiring role models who show others how to live healthy, active lives.”As part of its broader commitment to the sport, Sunrider began sponsoring the City of Torrance’s Adaptive Recreation Pickleball Team in January 2025, helping make the game more inclusive and accessible for players of all abilities.“These partnerships reflect our long-term dedication to promoting health and wellness at every level of play,” Beutler added. “Whether it’s through world-class athletes or inclusive community programs, Sunrider is proud to support the growth of pickleball.”Athlete BiosCallie Jo SmithAn 11-time PPA Tour champion and one of the top-ranked women’s players on the circuit, Callie Jo Smith is known for her athleticism, consistency, and competitive drive. A former collegiate tennis standout at the University of Utah, she transitioned to pickleball in 2019 and quickly became a dominant force on the court. With numerous medals to her name, Callie is also a passionate advocate for healthy living and family life.Collin ShickA rising star on the PPA Tour, Collin Shick brings a unique combination of athleticism and intellect to the court. A former NCAA Division I tennis player, he is currently pursuing his medical degree while climbing the ranks in professional pickleball. Known for his speed, strategy, and composure, Collin exemplifies balance, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence—making him an ideal fit for the Sunrider brand.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

