State Department of Agriculture Hosts Webinar to Help Eligible Fa...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) today announced it is hosting a special webinar to help eligible farmers prepare for the launch of the 2025 Farm Employer Overtime Credit Advance Program. The Farm Employer Overtime Credit Advance, now in its second year, is a refundable tax credit available for eligible farm employers who paid overtime wages after January 1, 2025, based on the gradual phase-in of the overtime threshold in New York State.

The webinar will be held Friday, July 25, from 2:00-3:00 pm and will include:

An overview of the Farm Employer Overtime Credit Advance, including changes for 2025

A demonstration of the Farm Employer Overtime Credit Advance system

A question-and-answer period

The link to register for the webinar can be found here: 2025 Farm Employer Overtime Credit Webinar Registration.

Farms can apply for an advance certificate from the Department beginning August 1, 2025. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to take the following steps now:

Once the program opens on August 1, farm employers may submit an application to the Department for a certificate of advance payment of eligible overtime paid between January 1 and July 31, 2025. Farms that used a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) in 2024 may also apply for a certificate for eligible overtime paid between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. Applications must be submitted to AGM by September 30. After eligibility review, AGM will issue a certificate of payment to each approved farm employer. With a certificate of advance payment, the approved farmer or business owners (for example, partners or shareholders) can then request their share of the payment from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance (DTF). This request must be made no later than November 1, using the online services account at DTF’s website.

Farmers can apply for this refundable credit if they or their business:

is/are an eligible farmer; and

directly employ eligible farm employees that were paid eligible overtime, or indirectly pay eligible overtime via the services of a PEO.

The Farm Employer Overtime Credit is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to support New York’s farmers through a series of new and increased tax credits and other initiatives and helps to ensure that farm employers can continue to support their workers while reducing their tax burden.