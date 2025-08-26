Apple Marketing Order to Meet August 29, 2025

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Apple Marketing Order Board gives notice that it will conduct a virtual meeting on August 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

Orchard Conference Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 Online at: meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r582fb5fc814be72e540fe137cd7e5b60 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 32 Learned Street, Albany, NY 12207 6509 Lake Avenue Williamson, NY 14589 65 Old Indian Road, Milton, NY 12547

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to August 29, 2025.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, or to RSVP for attendance, please contact [email protected].