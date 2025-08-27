Join the Dairy Celebration at The Great New York State Fair Thurs...

The 2025 Great New York State Fair has a full itinerary of events and educational opportunities for fairgoers to celebrate New York’s diverse, high-quality dairy industry as part of Dairy Day on Thursday, August 28. Now in its 48th year, this annual tradition features a variety of activities to educate fairgoers about the State’s largest agricultural sector, recognize New York’s top dairy farmers and processors, and showcase the very best of New York dairy.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our dairy industry is second to none and there’s no better way to tell our dairy community’s story than by highlighting our farmers, processors, and their products during Dairy Day at The Fair. From the Dairy Products Competition to the Milk Bar and the Mobile Dairy Experience, Dairy Day at The Fair provides a full slate of events and educational opportunities for our fairgoers to learn more about dairy and about how milk is produced and processed, from farm to table. We hope fairgoers will join us for a fantastic day at the Fair on Dairy Day and help us raise a glass of milk in honor of this incredible industry.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Dairy Day is such a fun day at The Fair. There’s something about watching the milkshake contest or walking through the Dairy Cattle Barn that just brings it all together for fairgoers, giving them an opportunity to sample the products, talk to the farmers, and learn more about the importance of New York’s largest agricultural sector. Dairy Day is a celebration of our dairy producers and processors and we invite everyone to join us for the festivities.”

Dairy Day kicks off this year in the Expo Center with the annual Dairy Day Breakfast, which recognizes honorees with the Dairy of Distinction Awards, the PRO-DAIRY Service Awards, and the winners of the New York State Dairy Products Competition. Then, fairgoers can check out the winners of the Dairy Products Competition, including awards for best cheese, milk, and ice cream, in a slideshow presentation in the Dairy Products Building near the Butter Sculpture.

At 10:30 a.m. at the Chevy Court Pavilion, media teams from Central New York will “shake it up” in a competition to see who can create the best looking and most delicious milkshake in the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Milkshake Contest. Commissioner Ball will be on hand to help with the judging of the winning milkshake.

The Dairy Products Building features the Butter Sculpture, sculpted by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, who constructed the sculpture using more than 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, New York. This year’s theme is “Dairy For Good: Nourish. Grow. Thrive.” It was inspired by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the classic novel written by Chittenango-native L. Frank Baum, and published 125 years ago. The Butter Sculpture, presented by American Dairy Association North East, was revealed on August 19, the day before The Fair officially opened to the public. Sponsored by Wegmans Food Markets Inc., it will be on display through the Fair.

The Dairy Products Building is also home to the famous 25-cent Milk Bar, which, Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week, will be undergoing a renovation next year that includes increasing the square footage of the exhibit and allowing for the installation of new state-of-the-art equipment. Together, these will allow the longtime Fair staple to provide strawberry milk, along with white and chocolate milk, for all 13 days of future Fairs. The Milk Bar continues to be operated by the State’s partners at Cornell Cooperative Extension and supplied by Upstate Niagara Cooperative. In addition, fairgoers visiting the Dairy Products Building will also be able to sample and purchase a variety of cheeses from across the State, as well as products from NYS Grown & Certified processors.

At a number of exhibits across the Fairgrounds, fairgoers can talk with dairy farmers, learn about dairy production, and witness the miracle of a live birth of a calf.

The Mobile Dairy Experience— a 53-foot immersive educational experience that demonstrates the processes behind dairy production, the importance of environmental stewardship in agriculture, the economic impact of the dairy industry, and so much more—is back at The Fair this year. The Mobile Dairy Experience is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located next to the Dairy Cow Birthing Center.

At the Dairy Cow Birthing Center, visitors can learn more about the dairy industry by watching the birth of a calf. More than 200 farmers, veterinarians, business representatives, and agricultural students volunteer to assist with the births and explain the process to the public. The exhibit also offers educational exhibits to learn more about the dairy industry. The Dairy Cow Birthing Center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The Dairy Cow Birthing Center also offers a live web stream, and a text messaging option to be notified when a birth is about to happen.

The Dairy Cattle Barn, which houses all the dairy cattle shown at the Fair, will also be open to visitors. Here, fairgoers may observe cows being milked and learn how milk gets from cow to glass. The Dairy Cattle Barn is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Labor Day, all barns and buildings close at 9 p.m.

John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East, said, “We’re pleased to take part in Dairy Day, honoring the dedication of our dairy farm families and the essential role they play in sustaining New York’s agricultural heritage. We’re proud to host the ‘Undeniably Dairy Shake-off’ media milkshake contest and invite fairgoers to the Dairy Products Building to experience the iconic Butter Sculpture — a true showcase of creativity, craftsmanship, and tradition.”

Dr. Andy Turner, Director, Cornell Cooperative Extension, said, “Cornell Cooperative Extension is proud to be playing a key role in the continuation of the long-standing tradition of the New York State Fair Dairy Bar. Our partnership is bringing together CCE Cayuga and Ontario County staff, the 4-H program, and New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to highlight the quality and importance of the New York State dairy industry to the thousands of visitors to the Dairy Bar over the course of the Fair. The 4-H youth working at the Fair are gaining workforce skills and learning about dairy industry. It is an honor to partner with New York State to support education, innovation, and to help grow the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

Kevin Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., said, “Dairy Day is about celebrating the deep connection between our farmer-owners, employees, and the communities we serve. Our cooperative model is built on shared values, and this event highlights the pride, dedication, and innovation that drive us forward. Together, we’re not only honoring our heritage but also shaping the future of dairy in New York State.”

Eileen Jensen, Executive Director of the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition, said, “Dairy Day is always a favorite day in the Dairy Cow Birthing Center. Not only are we celebrating New York dairy farmers, but we’re sharing our story about what’s happening at home on the farm by bringing the miracle of life to fairgoers. The Dairy Cow Birthing Center continues to change perceptions and increase the positive image of dairy farming with every conversation we have. Couple that with the Mobile Dairy Experience next door and fairgoers can learn about every avenue of the New York dairy industry.”

About the Dairy Industry in New York

New York’s dairy industry is a critical sector of the state’s economy and as its leading agricultural sector, dairy accounts for approximately one-half of New York’s total agricultural income. New York State has nearly 3,000 dairy producers that produce over 16.1 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state. New York’s unique and talented dairy producers and processors provide significant contributions to New York’s agriculture industry, the economy, and to the health of our communities.

About The Great New York State Fair

The Fair is running now through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission. Tickets are on sale at The Fair’s website, nysfair.ny.gov. Packed with value, a single admission ticket costs $8 and includes access to all grounds entertainment and the Chevrolet Music Series. In addition, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option is available for $25.

The Fair continues to be one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, with admission remaining free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.