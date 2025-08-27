‘Women In Agriculture’ Awards Celebrate Industry Leaders During W...

During Women’s Day at The Great New York State Fair, nearly one dozen industry leaders from across the agricultural sector were presented New York State’s Women in Agriculture Awards. Now in their second year, the awards recognize and celebrate the contributions of women in New York agriculture and seek to shine a spotlight on the many inspiring female leaders shaping the future of the industry. A total of 10 women were honored, showcasing the incredible range of agricultural excellence in New York State.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Women in Agriculture Awards are a new tradition that celebrate something timeless – the leadership and spirit of women in our agricultural sector here in New York State. The incredible group of farmers, scientists, business owners, and community organizers awarded today showcase the diversity and strength found in all corners of our industry, and I’m honored to celebrate them all.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The Great New York State Fair has agriculture at its core, so celebrating the contributions of the women who make up this community here just makes sense. I’m honored to be a part of this second annual ceremony and look forward to continuing this tradition for many years. Congratulations to all the winners!”

The Women in Agriculture Awards annually honor 10 women for their contributions in areas including research, legacy, sustainability, veterinary practice, leadership, innovation, mentorship, overall achievement, and more. This year, nominations were opened during Women’s History Month in March, and all submissions were reviewed by a committee of State Fair and Department of Agriculture and Markets employees whose work covers a diverse range of agricultural sectors, with winners selected and notified in June. Award winners attended a special presentation and awards ceremony at The New York State Fair's Women's Day Breakfast this morning. The event additionally featured a keynote speech by Maureen Ballatori, Founder and CEO of Agency 29, an award-winning creative agency for food, beverage, and agriculture brands. Photos of the event will be available on The New York State Fair’s Flickr page later today.

A full list of winners is included below.

Industry Legend Award: Terri DiNitto, DiNitto Farms and Diane Eggert, formerly of the Farmers Market Federation of New York This awardee has a minimum of 20 years in the agricultural industry and has demonstrated a significant impact on the industry through leadership, innovation, or mentorship. This awardee is recognized by peers and industry organizations for outstanding contributions to the field of agriculture.

Rising Star Award: Alyssa Belasco, New York Kitchen This awardee has 1-5 years in the agricultural industry and has shown exceptional promise and achievement in the early stages of their career.

Innovator in Ag Award: Kirsten Workman, Cornell CALS PRO-DAIRY This awardee is actively involved in agricultural research and implementation of innovative practices to improve the agricultural field.

Urban Farmer Award: Sheryll Durant, International Rescue Committee This awardee operates an urban farming business or community garden, demonstrating sustainable and innovative urban farming practices and helping to contribute to local food security and community health through urban agriculture efforts and education.

Golden Hoof Award: Brittney Peachey, Hudson Valley Fisheries This awardee specializes in animal husbandry, veterinary services, or apiculture, demonstrating exemplary care, management, and innovation in their specific field. This awardee engages in education or advocacy efforts related to animal welfare.

Rooted Success Award: Dr. Margaret Smith, Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Science This awardee specializes in plant cultivation, horticulture, or floriculture, demonstrating contributions to the sustainability, beautification, and productivity of the environment through plant science. This awardee may engage in education, outreach, or community projects related to horticulture.

Dairy Dynamo Award: Connie Frasier, Frasier Farm This awardee operates or manages a dairy farm with high standards of animal care and production, actively demonstrating excellence in dairy farming practices. This awardee consistently demonstrates excellence in dairy farming and is recognized for their contributions to the local or national dairy industry.

Friend of The Fair Award: Teri Martin, Cybil’s Fisher Photography and The New York State Fair This award is given to a woman or group of women who continue to work toward the betterment of the fairgoer experience and supporting agricultural education at The New York State Fair.

Leaving it Better Award: Tonya Van Slyke, Northeast Dairy Producers Association This awardee is selected by Commissioner Ball. Inspired by the saying "Leaving it Better," this awardee is selected for their legacy impact on the agricultural community and is seen as a leader in their field.



In 2024, Governor Kathy Hochul attended the inaugural Women in Agriculture Awards breakfast to congratulate the winners. Photos from the event are available on the Governor’s Flickr page and The Fair’s Flickr page. A list of last year’s winners is available on the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ website.

Women’s Day at The Great New York State Fair is sponsored by Fidelis Care & WellCare by Fidelis Care. A health and wellness mini-fair will be held from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Chevy Court Pavilion featuring many advocacy groups for women. Fairgoers are encouraged to stop by to get information, learn, and ask any questions.

Women in Agriculture

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, of New York’s 57,558 producers, nearly 22,000, or 38%, are women. Additionally, over 14,000 farms in New York are owned and operated by a woman. Nationally, the United States had 1.2 million female producers, accounting for 36% of the country’s 3.4 million producers.

The United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer. The worldwide observance will call attention to the vital role that women play in global food and agricultural production. It will also raise global awareness of the unique challenges women in agriculture face, catalyze action to help address those challenges, and support many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including those focused on gender equity, food security and poverty.

About The Great New York State Fair

The Fair is running now through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission. Tickets are on sale at The Fair’s website, nysfair.ny.gov. Packed with value, a single admission ticket costs $8 and includes access to all grounds entertainment and the Chevrolet Music Series. In addition, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option is available for $25.

The Fair continues to be one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, with admission remaining free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.