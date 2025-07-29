RingSquared Earns 6th Consecutive Perfect Score and Commendation from New York State Public Service Commission

This commendation further solidifies RingSquared’s reputation as a trusted provider of business voice, data, and cloud communications

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, RingSquared has received a perfect service quality score and official commendation from the New York State Public Service Commission, recognizing the company’s exceptional performance and customer service for the 2024 year.

RingSquared achieved a 100% CTRR (Customer Trouble Report Rate) and 0% PSC (Public Service Commission) Complaint Rate in the commission’s evaluation. This annual recognition highlights the company’s accomplishments in delivering reliable, secure communications backed by expert support.

“I am proud of the customer-first culture we are committed to as an organization,” said Kevin Alward, CEO of RingSquared. “All 20,000 customers in all 40 states we serve are treated the same way. This commendation is a testament to the dedication and skill each member of the RingSquared team brings to our customers.”

The RingSquared network, engineered for uptime and reliability, is built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture. This ensures consistent service for clients ranging from government entities, enterprise organizations, financial groups, manufacturers, a full range of Fortune 500 brands, and media agencies.

RingSquared continues to expand its investment in the Northeast through its AccessPlus brand, providing high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet solutions for both businesses and residents. The company’s growing fiber network now delivers speeds of up to 20 Gbps in Western Massachusetts and up to 10 Gbps for select customers in New York, reinforcing its goals of advancing connectivity and supporting economic growth across the region.

About RingSquared

RingSquared is a nationwide provider of voice, data, and cloud-based communications, offering end-to-end connectivity solutions backed by decades of innovation and expertise.

Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, RingSquared delivers a full range of services including business voice, fiber internet, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN call tracking, AI analytics, and more. With a focus on reliability, security, and customer success, RingSquared supports organizations of all sizes across the U.S.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, Kall8, and MegaWatt Fiber. To learn more, visit www.RingSquared.com.

