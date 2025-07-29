SCCG Management Partners with Crowe Uruguay to Deliver Live Casino Audit & Compliance Training Program

SCCG Management Partners with Crowe Uruguay

This initiative is designed to strengthen the operational oversight and audit readiness of government regulators responsible for gaming activity in Uruguay.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming industry advisory services, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Crowe Uruguay to deliver a live, interactive Casino Audit & Compliance training course. This initiative is designed to strengthen the operational oversight and audit readiness of government regulators and professionals responsible for monitoring gaming activity in Uruguay.

The training program—rooted in the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s Minimum Internal Control Standards (NGCB MICS)— includes structured training focused on policy work, regulatory frameworks, compliance protocols, and enforcement tools, followed by live interactive discussion and Q&A, tackling real-world challenges and practical applications relevant to the Uruguayan market.

This training marks a milestone in SCCG’s global compliance and educational efforts, showcasing the firm’s commitment to empowering regulatory bodies with actionable tools and operational knowledge. Delivered with bilingual support and accompanied by fully translated Spanish-language materials, the course ensures accessible, high-impact learning for all participants.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented:

“Partnering with Crowe Uruguay reflects our mission to share proven regulatory methodologies with international markets. By building practical bridges between established standards and local oversight needs, we’re not just transferring knowledge—we’re helping to shape a more transparent, effective global gaming ecosystem.”

With this engagement, SCCG continues to expand its global footprint in regulatory advisory and training programs, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to governments and gaming authorities seeking to elevate compliance, integrity, and institutional capability.

SCCG will be working in partnership with i3 Integrity to help support the compliance project, bringing additional expertise in regulatory frameworks and forensic auditing.

ABOUT CROWE

Member of Crowe Global, Stavros Moyal y Asociados is an association of university professionals and specialized technicians founded in 1978. Its objective is to provide Audit, Tax and Consulting, Technology, Risks and Compliance services to private and public companies

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

