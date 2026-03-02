Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,962 in the last 365 days.

Larrikin Bourbon Co. Announces 2026 Release of Rosewater Bourbon

Bourbon, made from fresh rose petals

Made from fresh rose petals

great summer cocktail

Rosewater bourbon makes a great summer cocktail

Rosewater Bourbon from Larrikin

Larrikin Rosewater Bourbon

Limited Spring Release Timed for Kentucky’s Racing Season

Getting it right took some tinkering. Not too floral. Not too sweet. Not too weird. Just right.”
— Greg Keeley, Master Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co. is proud to announce the release of the 2026 batch of Rosewater Bourbon, a limited spring offering arriving just in time for Kentucky’s racing season.

Crafted from a carefully selected 6-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rosewater Bourbon is proofed with house-made rosewater distilled at Larrikin’s Lawrenceburg facility. The result is a distinctive expression that balances traditional bourbon character with subtle floral complexity.

Founder and distiller Greg Keeley drew inspiration for the release from his travels abroad, where rosewater is widely used in culinary traditions. At Larrikin, the rosewater is produced in small batches using real rose petals and spring water, brewed in-house to ensure quality and consistency.

Extensive trialing was undertaken to achieve a precise balance — allowing the rosewater to complement, rather than overpower, the bourbon’s natural profile. The finished product delivers soft floral notes layered over classic caramel, oak, and spice, creating a refined and seasonally appropriate pour.

The 2026 Rosewater Bourbon features a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. It is non-chill filtered, hand bottled, and offered at a suggested retail price of $69.00.

This is a limited spring release and will be available while supplies last.

For more information, availability, or media inquiries, please contact Larrikin Distillery 859.300.9590

###

Greg Keeley
Larrikin Bourbon Co.
+1 859-300-9590
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Larrikin Bourbon Co. Announces 2026 Release of Rosewater Bourbon

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.