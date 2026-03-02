Larrikin Bourbon Co. Announces 2026 Release of Rosewater Bourbon

Made from fresh rose petals Rosewater bourbon makes a great summer cocktail Larrikin Rosewater Bourbon

Limited Spring Release Timed for Kentucky’s Racing Season

Getting it right took some tinkering. Not too floral. Not too sweet. Not too weird. Just right.” — Greg Keeley, Master Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co. is proud to announce the release of the 2026 batch of Rosewater Bourbon, a limited spring offering arriving just in time for Kentucky’s racing season.

Crafted from a carefully selected 6-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rosewater Bourbon is proofed with house-made rosewater distilled at Larrikin’s Lawrenceburg facility. The result is a distinctive expression that balances traditional bourbon character with subtle floral complexity.

Founder and distiller Greg Keeley drew inspiration for the release from his travels abroad, where rosewater is widely used in culinary traditions. At Larrikin, the rosewater is produced in small batches using real rose petals and spring water, brewed in-house to ensure quality and consistency.

Extensive trialing was undertaken to achieve a precise balance — allowing the rosewater to complement, rather than overpower, the bourbon’s natural profile. The finished product delivers soft floral notes layered over classic caramel, oak, and spice, creating a refined and seasonally appropriate pour.

The 2026 Rosewater Bourbon features a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. It is non-chill filtered, hand bottled, and offered at a suggested retail price of $69.00.

This is a limited spring release and will be available while supplies last.

For more information, availability, or media inquiries, please contact Larrikin Distillery 859.300.9590

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.