Meet ‘Lucy’: Rechat’s AI Agent Assistant

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Company Rechat , today announced the launch of Lucy, its AI agent assistant, and part of Rechat’s AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents. Lucy features expanded capabilities that improve how agents work across their daily business. In beta since 2023, Lucy is available for iPhone and Android.Designed as an advanced intelligent AI engine for real estate that is fully integrated with the agent’s contacts, listing data, marketing, and deals, Lucy now acts as a full-featured digital agent assistant, delivering smart support in client communications, transaction management and dynamic marketing, all embedded within Rechat’s award-winning operating platform and super app.“Lucy brings everything together; MLS data, brand guidelines, agent preferences and delivers real results: marketing, websites, presentations, and proactive campaigns,” said Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat. “What used to take days now happens in seconds.”For marketing, Lucy powers Rechat’s AI Marketing Center, enabling agents to generate high-quality social posts, email campaigns, property descriptions, Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) reports and listing websites. This type of automation saves time, ensures brand consistency and maximizes impact at every stage of the listing process.In transaction management, Lucy’s agent assistant for forms reads and interprets standard real estate documents, offering context-aware answers to agents’ questions. This minimizes guesswork, supports compliance and accelerates deal progression."Lucy is giving each agent an extremely tech savvy assistant available to them 24/7,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer of Rechat. “This will help boost productivity for agents, and allow their admins and support more time to focus on other areas of their business,” he added.Lucy is already delivering measurable productivity gains, in June alone, usage of Lucy increased by 114% from May, highlighting growing demand for fully embedded AI support inside daily agent productivity, and workflows. Agents now have access to an AI agent assistance that understands their market data, market reports, contacts database, brokerage internal documentation, and important company information.Rechat’s clients include Aperture, Nest Realty, Michael Saunder & Company and many others, who have seen CRM adoption exceed 75% and platform satisfaction above 95%, with Lucy driving many of those outcomes.“AI has been promising to change real estate for years and Lucy is delivering on that promise,” said Audie Chamberlain, head of strategic growth and communications at Rechat. “This is what brokers and agents have been waiting for: a proactive, voice-powered, task-completing AI Agent that actually delivers—creating for you, not just responding to you.”For enterprise brokerages and agents seeking scale, consistency and results, Lucy delivers enterprise-grade performance with consumer-grade simplicity.For interview requests or more information, contact press@rechat.com.To see Lucy in action, request a Rechat demo today.About RechatRechat is real estate’s AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage daily business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center and AI assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral and manage transactions—all from a single mobile-first platform. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/

