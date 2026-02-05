With $146 Million in 2025 Sales, Latham Jenkins Sets the Standard for Luxury Real Estate in Jackson Hole

Scarcity continues to define this market. Well positioned land and legacy properties are evaluated differently. They are not commodities. They are strategic, long-term assets.” — Latham Jenkins, Associate Broker of Live Water Properties

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Jenkins , the leading Jackson Hole luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, is closing the year with standout performance in one of the nation’s most competitive mountain markets. In 2025, Jenkins closed $146 million in sales while earning global media exposure reaching an estimated audience of more than 778 million, reinforcing his influence well beyond the Tetons.According to the 2025 Jackson Hole Real Estate Report, the Teton County market posted one of its strongest years on record, finishing with approximately $2.17 billion in total dollar volume across 453 transactions. The report confirms a 52 percent year-over-year increase in dollar volume, signaling a decisive rebound following the post pandemic slowdown and renewed confidence among high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth buyers.Jenkins earned top placement among the nation’s top-performing agents in the 2025 REAL Trends Verified rankings with a record of more than $87.80 million in sales volume (in 2024). This recognition marks his fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list, following a No. 1 ranking in Wyoming in 2021 and No. 2 rankings from 2020 through 2024, a rare level of consistency in a highly competitive luxury landscape.In 2025, Jenkins was selected as a speaker at Worthshop 9, the signature luxury and leadership conference produced by Hawai‘i Life. He appeared on the conference’s premier panel exploring what it takes to succeed at the highest level of luxury sales, sharing the stage with globally recognized agents Jade Mills and Noel Shaw.“Luxury sales require more than numbers. They demand an understanding of heritage, lifestyle and human connection,” Jenkins said. “I was honored to share the stage with such accomplished peers and contribute to conversations shaping the future of our industry.”A hallmark of Jenkins’ success is his storytelling driven approach to luxury estate marketing. Each listing is positioned as a narrative that blends architectural detail, historical context, and lifestyle potential into a cohesive story that resonates emotionally with discerning buyers. With deep experience in conservation easements, multi-generational land ownership, and complex lifestyle transactions, Jenkins is widely regarded as a trusted advisor to buyers and sellers navigating legacy decisions.Among Jenkins’ standout achievements in 2025 is the continued marketing of Red Hills Ranch, which has earned over 19 million views on Instagram. The property’s online success underscores Jenkins’ innovative use of social media to connect Wyoming’s landscapes with a global audience.“Social media is not just about marketing a property; it’s about telling a story that resonates with potential buyers,” Jenkins explained. “By showcasing the lifestyle and natural beauty of Jackson Hole, I’m able to highlight the unique value these properties offer.”Jenkins’ most notable listings in 2025 included Pitchfork Ranch, the historic nearly 100,000 acre Marlboro Country ranch in Wyoming; RR Lodge, a 21 acre riverfront estate in Ely Springs; and Riva Ridge Reserve, a 117 acre ridgeline property overlooking Jackson Hole. Each reflects his specialization in representing rare assets where land, water, and legacy intersect.Year-end data confirms that luxury transactions accounted for a significant share of the market’s dollar volume, driven by out-of-state buyers seeking hard assets, lifestyle security, and long-term land positions. While transaction activity expanded across price points, premium land, riverfront estates, and legacy ranches remained tightly held, reinforcing scarcity driven value in the upper tier.“Scarcity continues to define this market,” Jenkins noted. “Well positioned land and legacy properties are evaluated differently. They are not commodities. They are strategic, long-term assets.”Looking ahead to 2026, Jenkins plans to continue leveraging global exposure, advisor driven outreach, and highly targeted marketing strategies to match extraordinary properties with the right stewards worldwide.To learn more about Latham Jenkins and his approach to luxury real estate, visit:About Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins, a nationally ranked luxury real estate professional, has been a consistent leader in Wyoming’s residential market. Jenkins combines unmatched expertise with a passion for Jackson Hole’s natural beauty. His innovative marketing approach has made him a trusted name in showcasing the region’s most extraordinary properties. For more information, visit https://www.livewaterjacksonhole.com/

