Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Ozone Expected Tuesday in Washington and Newport Counties

Published on Monday, July 28, 2025
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups due to elevated ground-level ozone on Tuesday, July 29. This alert is being issued for Washington and Newport Counties only.
Key Details:
- The highest ozone levels are expected in southern portions of Rhode Island at the immediate coastline.
- Peak levels begin late afternoon continuing well into the evening after sunset.
- Fine particles continue to be elevated, with moderate readings due to Canadian wildfire smoke.
Health Impacts:
Unhealthy ozone levels may cause:
- Throat irritation, coughing, and chest pain.
- Shortness of breath and increased risk of respiratory infections.
- Worsening of asthma and other lung conditions - particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues.
Recommended actions:
-
Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Take frequent breaks and choose less strenuous activities.
-
Monitor for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.
-
People with asthma or lung conditions should follow their action plans and carry quick-relief medications.
-
Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone levels are lowest and typically good on the Air Quality index.
Stay Informed:
Air quality can change throughout the day. To stay informed, download the AirNOW app or visit www.airnow.gov for real-time updates and forecasts.
Additional information is also available on DEM’s air quality forecast page at www.dem.ri.gov/airquality.
For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov