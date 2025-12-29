Start 2026 on the Right Foot with a Hike

Published on Monday, December 29, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – For the 10th year in a row, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites the public to ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike at Fishermen's Memorial State Campground in Narragansett on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, anytime from 10 AM to 1 PM. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.

"What better way to start the New Year than with family and friends at one of Rhode Island’s beautiful properties,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “In their 10th year, First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many Rhode Islanders. We’re always looking for opportunities to get people outside, and we hope that you’ll join us at Fishermen’s Campground while exercising and connecting with nature.”

The public is encouraged to participate in the ~1-mile self-guided loop hike on stroller-friendly paths and learn about the history of Fishermen's Memorial. The walk will be held rain or shine; please dress accordingly. Commemorative pins are available for participants while supplies last. A food truck will be on site with refreshments available for purchase.

