Turn Your Christmas Tree into Fish Habitat

Published on Monday, December 22, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Spruce up wildlife habitat this holiday season! For the eighth year, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) team up for “Trees for Trout,” recycling donated conifer trees to restore habitat for wild brook trout and other aquatic life. Drop off your trees Saturday, Jan. 10, between 10 AM – 3 PM at the Arcadia Check Station, Wood River Arcadia Management Area, 2224 Ten Rod Rd, Exeter.

Tree guidelines;

Real trees only, no artificial or fire-retardant trees

Remove all decorations, tinsel, lights, and stands

Only whole conifers (no trimmings)

Trees over 5’ preferred

Bulk drop-offs (5+ trees) must be arranged in advance with RI TU: rhodeislandtu@gmail.com

Launched by RI Trout Unlimited in 2018, the program uses donated Christmas trees to restore fish habitat. DEM and Trout Unlimited volunteers turn trees into “conifer revetments” that stabilize riverbanks, reduce erosion, trap sediment, and create shelter for aquatic life. The trees also help streams remain deep, healthier, and more fish-friendly year-round.

Never dump Christmas trees in waterways or on beaches – it’s illegal without permits. Learn proper disposal options at the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation’s webpage here.

