Shore Up for Summer: Buy Your Beach Season Parking Pass

Published on Monday, January 05, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Winter is the perfect time to plan for the upcoming beach season at the Ocean State’s spectacular state beaches! The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that 2026 state beach season parking passes are available. You can purchase resident, non-resident, or senior parking passes online at www.beachparkingri.com.

Online season parking passes can take up to 24 hours to validate but returning online customers with unchanged registration and contact information can now skip the verification process. Physical passes are no longer used at the state beaches as pass status is linked to license plates. License plate recognition allows for fast entry, and pass holders can use express lanes at most state beaches. Season passes allow access to all eight state beaches but don’t guarantee entry – parking is first-come, first-served.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 21, in-person pass purchases are available at the LAZ Parking office at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park & Campground (1011 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett), open Wednesday - Friday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM (closed Weekends and holidays). Expanded hours begin on Monday, April 6: Monday - Friday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Saturday 8 AM – 4 PM.

"During the cold days of winter, look ahead to this summer's beach days by buying your 2026 state beach season parking pass," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "The more beachgoers who buy their parking passes ahead of time, the faster we'll all be able get on our beautiful state beaches during the busy summer ahead.”

No-cost disability beach parking passes are available for eligible individuals; contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for more information. Seniors 65+ can get a discounted pass, but an eligible senior must be present in the vehicle with an ID. If not, the car will be required to pay the full day-use parking fee. Season passes are non-refundable, so be sure you purchase the correct pass based on residency and/or age.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.