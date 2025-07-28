Drug Intervention Institute and Mobilize Recovery to Host 2025 Campus Surge Kick-Off at University of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drug Intervention Institute (DII), in partnership with ONEbox® LLC, and the American Friends Service Committee, is proud to announce sponsorship of the 2025 Kick-Off event for Mobilize Recovery’s Campus Surge at the University of Charleston on August 31, 2025, from 4 PM to 7 PM. This dynamic event coincides with West Virginia’s Overdose Awareness Day Annual Event, founded by Cece and Bobby Brown in memory of their son Ryan, and promises to unite the community in a powerful demonstration of hope, healing, and action.

The Mobilize Recovery Campus Surge 2025 aims to break down barriers to recovery through nationwide campus events focused on education, empowerment, and community engagement. Attendees at the University of Charleston can expect a compelling mix of interactive exhibits, a film festival, life-saving resource distribution, a butterfly release, and a special performance by musical guest and American IDOL winner, Noah Thompson. The event supports the national message that recovery is not only possible—it happens every day.

"We are incredibly excited to be launching our 2025 Campus Surge at the University of Charleston on Overdose Awareness Day,” said Garrett Hade, Co-Founder of Mobilize Recovery. "This event allows us to not only empower students and provide life-saving resources, but also to collectively honor those we've lost, reinforcing that their memory fuels our unwavering commitment to making recovery possible for everyone."

As part of the event and the National Campus Surge Tour, the Institute will continue its lifesaving work through the ONEbox® Leave Behind Program, distributing emergency opioid overdose reversal kits that provide on-demand video training and intranasal naloxone. These efforts have already led to over 300 reported overdose reversals, the majority of which occurred throughout Appalachia. These kits will be left behind with community organizations at each of Mobilize Recovery’s 2025 Campus Surge sites across the US.

“We are honored to stand with students, survivors, and communities across the country in this extraordinary initiative,” said Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, President of WVDII. “This is more than an event—it's a movement to ensure every person knows that they matter, that recovery is possible, and that no one is alone in this fight.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and provide meaningful exposure for organizations committed to community well-being and public health. Packages range from Table Sponsorships ($250) to National ONEbox® Leave Behind Program Sponsorships ($50,000). Benefits include event visibility, VIP seating, recognition on marketing materials, and the chance to directly support overdose prevention efforts in Appalachia and beyond. Interested organizations must confirm participation by August 10, 2025.

Join us as we ignite hope and catalyze change. For sponsorship details or to get involved, visit https://www.wvdii.org/mobilize or contact Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy at 304-941-4182 or susan@wvdii.org.

Event Details:

What: Mobilize Recovery Campus Surge 2025 Kick-Off & WV Overdose Awareness Day

When: August 31, 2025 | 4 PM – 7 PM

Where: University of Charleston, Charleston, WV

Registration: https://www.mobilizerecovery.org/ucwv_campus_surge

About the Drug Intervention Institute

The Drug Intervention Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Charleston, West Virginia. The Institute’s mission is to reduce opioid and drug-related deaths in Appalachia and the nation by (a) preventing substance use through education (b) reducing overdose through training and distribution related to naloxone and other opioid reversal agents, and (c) supporting harm reduction and other drug-response efforts. Learn more at: https://www.wvdii.org/.

