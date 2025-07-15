SHAREit, now a Soutron Global product, Upgraded with Multi-Lender List Capabilities

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, now the largest provider of resource sharing SaaS solutions in North America, announces a powerful new enhancement to Auto-Graphic's SHAREit, improving ILL workflows: the Multi-Lender List feature, helping to further streamline and strengthen interlibrary load fulfillment. Designed to simplify borrowing while dramatically increasing the success rate of loan fulfillment, this new functionality adds a strategic layer of flexibility that empowers libraries to meet user needs faster—with less manual effort.The new Multi-Lender List feature enables borrowing libraries to configure and utilize multiple prioritized sets of potential lenders within a single ILL request. This enhancement builds on SHAREit’s robust automated resource sharing system, which already includes advanced match point validation and dynamic availability checks. By allowing libraries to customize how and when specific groups of lenders are used in the fulfillment process, SHAREit gives libraries more control with less work.“With Multi-Lender Lists, libraries don’t just get smarter automation—they gain a customizable strategy for optimizing every ILL request,” said Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “This is a major win for consortia, courier systems, and state-wide networks that want to boost fill rates while minimizing overhead.”Key Benefits of Multi-Lender Lists:• Increased Fill Rates: Libraries can target courier-only lenders or preferred partners first, maximizing the odds of success.• Reduced Staff Time: Requests automatically move through intelligently constructed lender pools—no manual rerouting needed.• Tailored Workflows: Options for ordered vs. randomized logic, list continuation rules, and lender exclusions ensure the system reflects each library’s local policies and preferences.• Smart Exception Handling: If no viable lenders are found, SHAREit can automatically route requests to a default backup lender, preserving service reliability.For libraries that prefer hands-on control, SHAREit still offers manual list review and construction. But with built-in intelligence and optional oversight, most institutions will find the new multi-lender lists automation smart enough to handle the heavy lifting for them.As interlibrary loan services face increasing pressure to do more with less, SHAREit’s Multi-Lender List feature provides a strategic advantage for libraries seeking to streamline operations without compromising quality.About SHAREitSHAREit is a proven ILL management solution that reduces manual workflows while increasing request fulfillment efficiency. Designed for consortia, statewide systems, and individual libraries alike, SHAREit offers advanced automation, robust customization, and unparalleled scalability in interlibrary resource sharing.About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our software solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets – print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 7 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative solutions developed from embracing client challenges.

