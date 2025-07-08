Soutron Global Exhibiting at Third Legal Library Conference in 2025: AALL

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs, announces the company is exhibiting at their third legal conference of the year, the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) conference, being held in Portland, OR, July 19-22, Booth #725.At the recent British and Irish Association of Law Libraries (BIALL.) Graham Partridge (VP of R&D at Soutron Global and former Legal Librarian) presented: “How a Library Management System Could Manage ALL Your Online User Licenses” to BIALL attendees, outlining how Soutron can improve library services to support user needs more efficiently.Soutron Global is looking forward to meeting with more of our North American legal clients and friends at the upcoming American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Conference in Portland, OR, July 19-22, after connecting with our law library Canadian clients at the recent Canadian Association of Law Libraries (CALL). AALL attendees should plan to stop by the Soutron Global booth #725 to:** Discover why our law library software , Soutron Legal ILS, is trusted by law firms worldwide to provide secure, custom, intuitive law library management** Get an update on the new capabilities and workflow improvements contained in the latest release of Soutron 4.2** See our newly AI-enabled Soutron Discovery, which can provide a unified, personalized discovery experience across all resources to expedite your discovery results** Learn about our new digital preservation solution, the MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository (TDR), only available from Soutron Global, for reliable, standards-based digital preservationSoutron Global attends these conferences because we know legal libraries need more than just catalogue software or file storage to manage and provide access to legal library knowledge hubs and preserve collection materials. Together, our SaaS solutions deliver:** A single search portal for current and historical legal materials** Personalized, secure access to knowledge for attorneys and researchers** Protection of digital assets from degradation or loss** Compliance with legal information retention policies and preservation standards** An infrastructure for digital preservation of legal artifactsAALL attendees should plan to stop by the Soutron Global booth #725 to see what a modern legal library ecosystem looks like at AALL in Portland. Our latest release provides significant benefits to knowledge hub information managers, legal librarians and corporate archivists, particularly in environments where efficiency, knowledge sharing, information governance, compliance and information access are of paramount importance.About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our software solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets – print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 7 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative solutions developed from embracing client challenges.

