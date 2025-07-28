Amy Stockberger Joins Inman Connect Speaker Lineup to Share Indie Brokerage Secrets

In today’s market, you can’t rely on volume alone, you have to innovate around the full lifecycle of the client relationship.” — Amy Stockberger, CEO and cofounder of Amy Stockberger Real Estate

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Stockberger , Founder and CEO of Amy Stockberger Real Estate and the powerhouse behind the Lifetime Home Support™ model , has been announced as a featured speaker at Inman Connect San Diego 2025, the real estate industry’s most influential event for thought leadership, innovation, and community.Stockberger will join the “Indie Brokers Unplugged” panel on July 30, 2025, from 3:10 PM – 3:30 PM PT, hosted on the Track Stage. The 20-minute session will feature a fast-paced, unscripted discussion exploring how independent brokerages are adapting to massive industry change by embracing flexibility, next-gen technology, and a fierce commitment to staying true to their unique vision.Amy Stockberger is widely recognized as one of the most innovative brokerage leaders in the country. She leads one of the top real estate teams in the nation by volume and units, and her boutique firm has been built entirely around long-term, relationship-driven service, not just the transaction. With more than two decades of experience, she developed the proprietary Lifetime Home Support™ model to help agents create lifelong value for clients and position her company as the go-to resource for everything homeownership, from buying and selling to maintenance, financing, and lifestyle services.In a time when brokerages are rethinking profitability, retention, and value, Stockberger’s Servepreneur™ approach offers a blueprint for sustainable growth rooted in systematization, agent empowerment, and personalized client care.“A thriving indie brokerage is built on trust, systems, and community,” stated Amy. “In today’s market, you can’t rely on volume alone, you have to innovate around the full lifecycle of the client relationship. I’m excited to share how our team has evolved to meet the moment while building a model that truly supports both agents and consumers for life.”Amy has been featured in Forbes, Inman, and RealTrends and is a frequent guest on leadership and real estate podcasts across the country. She is also a nationally recognized speaker and coach, known for delivering high-energy, practical strategies that help broker-owners and agents scale with purpose.Inman Connect San Diego 2025 takes place July 29–31 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and brings together the most forward-thinking voices in residential real estate to shape what’s next.To learn more about Amy, visit https://www.amystockberger.com/press/ For more information about Amy Stockberger Real Estate & the Lifetime Home Support™ model, visit https://www.amystockberger.com/team-member/ About Amy StockbergerAmy Stockberger is the Founder and CEO of Amy Stockberger Real Estate, the #1 team in South Dakota since 2017. With over 24 years of experience, Amy is a nationally recognized real estate leader, speaker, and creator of the Lifetime Home Support™ model, an innovative, systematized approach that helps agents become clients’ go-to resource for life. Known for her “Servepreneur™” mindset, Amy empowers agents to build businesses rooted in service, community, and long-term relationships. Her brokerage combines traditional real estate expertise with value-driven concierge services, VIP perks, and an in-house network of trusted partners.

