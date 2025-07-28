JC Sports Houston Opens Registration for Fall Outdoor Baseball and Soccer Leagues for Kids Ages 4–12
JC Sports Houston Opens Registration for Fall Outdoor Baseball and Soccer Leagues for Kids Ages 4–12HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JC Sports Houston is proud to announce that registration is now open for its Fall Outdoor Baseball League and MLS GO Soccer League, tailored for children ages 4–12. Taking place at the Fall Creek Sports Complex, these leagues have served families in Northeast Houston for over 11 years, offering a trusted and fun-filled sports experience focused on development and community.
Unlike traditional recreational leagues that rely on parent volunteers, JC Sports delivers a professional, curriculum-based approach led by trained coaches. Families benefit from the convenience of a local, non-travel league that emphasizes skill-building, teamwork, and enjoyment in a supportive atmosphere.
Fall 2025 League Details:
⚾ Fall Outdoor Baseball League
Starts Friday, September 12th
7-week program
Meets once a week on Friday evenings
For kids ages 4–12
⚽ MLS GO Outdoor Soccer League
Starts Saturday, September 13th
7-week program
Meets Saturday afternoons
For kids ages 4–12
Both programs are hosted at the Fall Creek Sports Complex, offering a safe and accessible location for families across the Northeast Houston area.
The JC Sports Difference:
No parent volunteers – all sessions led by JC Sports certified coaches
Curriculum-based instruction designed for age-appropriate development
Local, no-travel format ideal for busy families
Over 11 years of community trust and proven programming
A fun, inclusive environment where every child can thrive
Don't miss out on this season of learning, growth, and fun! Spaces are limited and fill up quickly.
👉 Register now at www.jcsportshouston.com
