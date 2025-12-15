Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Continues to Lead the Way in Girls Development in Northeast Houston
EINPresswire.com/ -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy is proud to highlight the continued growth and success of its Girls Academy program in Northeast Houston, serving families across Humble, Kingwood, Atascocita, and surrounding communities.
Villarreal Academy is the official academy of Villarreal CF of Spain, one of Europe’s most respected professional clubs. The Houston academy was originally established as a boys program serving players ages 4–18. However, just two years into its creation, growing interest from families with daughters and siblings revealed a clear need for a high-quality girls development pathway in the area.
“What started as mixed-age and mixed-level training groups quickly became something much bigger,” shared Jennifer Coronel, Director of Villarreal CF Houston.
“We realized there was a real need for a program that truly focuses on development for all players — not just performance players.”
From a Small Group to a Regional Girls Powerhouse
The Villarreal Houston Girls Academy began with a single group of players born between 2009–2012. Today, it has evolved into a strong and structured program competing across Division 1 through Division 3 in the Texas Eastern District, while offering players unique opportunities both nationally and internationally.
The academy’s development pathway has already produced impressive results:
Players selected to train with Villarreal CF Academy in Spain
Invitations to study and play internationally
Participation in elite international tournaments in Mallorca and Barcelona
Competition against top academies such as OL Reign, PSG Academy, and FC Barcelona Academy
Fall Season Success Highlights
The Fall 2025 season further demonstrated the strength of the Villarreal Houston Girls Academy:
16U Girls Academy
Finished 2nd place in EDPL Division 1
Record: 8 wins, 3 ties (11 games)
Competed in two international tournaments in Spain: Villarreal Academy Cup and Yellow Cup
Faced elite competition, including Villarreal CF Femenil
Several players have already been invited to additional European tournaments in 2025
15U Girls Academy
Earned Fall District Qualifier status
Record: 8 wins, 2 losses
Narrowly fell 1–0 in the District Finals
The team is preparing for the Spring season following high school play, with goals of continued development and state-level competition
13U Girls Academy
Formed just one year ago
Competed in Division 2
Finished as League Champions (8-1-1)
Went on to become Texas Eastern District Champions
11U Junior Girls Academy
Competing in Division III (HYSA)
Fully aligned with the same Villarreal CF methodology and curriculum used across all age groups
A Development-First Philosophy for Girls
The Girls Academy is supported directly by Villarreal CF Women and utilizes the Coerver Coaching Methodology for Girls, providing coaches with proven tools to teach the game in a way that reduces pressure, builds confidence, and supports long-term player growth.
Another major success has been the academy’s transition to high school soccer. A large percentage of Villarreal Houston players entering high school — many as freshmen — are earning varsity roster spots, reinforcing the effectiveness of the academy’s development model.
Looking Ahead to 2026
Villarreal Houston is already preparing for its next phase of growth:
Expansion in Fall 2026 for players born 2015–2017
Additional teams for existing age groups
Continued expansion across Kingwood, Porter, and New Caney
Access to new turf facilities
Enhanced international programming for club members
“We are incredibly grateful to the parents who trust us with their daughters’ long-term development,” Coronel added.
“For us, development truly works when academy goals align with family goals, and every player is placed at the center of the process.”
Families interested in learning more about the Villarreal Houston Girls (Femenil) Program are encouraged to visit villarrealhouston.com and submit a tryout request.
About Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy
Villarreal Houston is the official Villarreal CF Academy in Houston, Texas, delivering a professional European development pathway to youth players in the United States. Built on the Villarreal CF methodology and values, the academy focuses on technical excellence, intelligent game understanding, and holistic player development — on and off the field.
If you like to be part of the Villarreal Soccer Academy, check www.villarrealhouston.com and fill out a tryout request now or call 281-624-6867
Cesar Coronel
