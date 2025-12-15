Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Continues to Lead the Way in Girls Development in Northeast Houston

15U Houston Girls at El estadio de la Ceramica

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy is proud to highlight the continued growth and success of its Girls Academy program in Northeast Houston, serving families across Humble, Kingwood, Atascocita, and surrounding communities.Villarreal Academy is the official academy of Villarreal CF of Spain, one of Europe’s most respected professional clubs. The Houston academy was originally established as a boys program serving players ages 4–18. However, just two years into its creation, growing interest from families with daughters and siblings revealed a clear need for a high-quality girls development pathway in the area.“What started as mixed-age and mixed-level training groups quickly became something much bigger,” shared Jennifer Coronel, Director of Villarreal CF Houston.“We realized there was a real need for a program that truly focuses on development for all players — not just performance players.”From a Small Group to a Regional Girls PowerhouseThe Villarreal Houston Girls Academy began with a single group of players born between 2009–2012. Today, it has evolved into a strong and structured program competing across Division 1 through Division 3 in the Texas Eastern District, while offering players unique opportunities both nationally and internationally.The academy’s development pathway has already produced impressive results:Players selected to train with Villarreal CF Academy in SpainInvitations to study and play internationallyParticipation in elite international tournaments in Mallorca and BarcelonaCompetition against top academies such as OL Reign, PSG Academy, and FC Barcelona AcademyFall Season Success HighlightsThe Fall 2025 season further demonstrated the strength of the Villarreal Houston Girls Academy:16U Girls AcademyFinished 2nd place in EDPL Division 1Record: 8 wins, 3 ties (11 games)Competed in two international tournaments in Spain: Villarreal Academy Cup and Yellow CupFaced elite competition, including Villarreal CF FemenilSeveral players have already been invited to additional European tournaments in 202515U Girls AcademyEarned Fall District Qualifier statusRecord: 8 wins, 2 lossesNarrowly fell 1–0 in the District FinalsThe team is preparing for the Spring season following high school play, with goals of continued development and state-level competition13U Girls AcademyFormed just one year agoCompeted in Division 2Finished as League Champions (8-1-1)Went on to become Texas Eastern District Champions11U Junior Girls AcademyCompeting in Division III (HYSA)Fully aligned with the same Villarreal CF methodology and curriculum used across all age groupsA Development-First Philosophy for GirlsThe Girls Academy is supported directly by Villarreal CF Women and utilizes the Coerver Coaching Methodology for Girls, providing coaches with proven tools to teach the game in a way that reduces pressure, builds confidence, and supports long-term player growth.Another major success has been the academy’s transition to high school soccer. A large percentage of Villarreal Houston players entering high school — many as freshmen — are earning varsity roster spots, reinforcing the effectiveness of the academy’s development model.Looking Ahead to 2026Villarreal Houston is already preparing for its next phase of growth:Expansion in Fall 2026 for players born 2015–2017Additional teams for existing age groupsContinued expansion across Kingwood, Porter, and New CaneyAccess to new turf facilitiesEnhanced international programming for club members“We are incredibly grateful to the parents who trust us with their daughters’ long-term development,” Coronel added.“For us, development truly works when academy goals align with family goals, and every player is placed at the center of the process.”Families interested in learning more about the Villarreal Houston Girls (Femenil) Program are encouraged to visit villarrealhouston.com and submit a tryout request.About Villarreal Houston Soccer AcademyVillarreal Houston is the official Villarreal CF Academy in Houston, Texas, delivering a professional European development pathway to youth players in the United States. Built on the Villarreal CF methodology and values, the academy focuses on technical excellence, intelligent game understanding, and holistic player development — on and off the field.If you like to be part of the Villarreal Soccer Academy, check www.villarrealhouston.com and fill out a tryout request now or call 281-624-6867

